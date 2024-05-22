Steelers waive former Falcons WR Keilahn Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in a whole gaggle of veteran wide receivers this offseason. One of those was former Atlanta Falcons receiver Keilahn Harris. On Wednesday it was announced the Steelers had waived/injured Harris and then he was reverted to injured/reserve.

Harris was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta in 2023.

The Steelers also signed Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, Duece Watts and Scotty Miller this offseason. Pittsburgh also drafted Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. This was all in response to the Steelers trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers.

