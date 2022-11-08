Steelers vs Saints: 3 big storylines this week

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers are rested and refreshed after the bye week, it is time to get back to football. The Steelers take on the New Orleans Saints this week and a loss puts the team at 2-7 and likely any hope of the playoffs long gone. Here are the three big storylines to watch this week.

The return of the Steelers defense

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

During the absence of outside linebacker T.J. Watt, the Steelers defense has been lost. Watt is back to practice and should be activated this week. Will this mean the return of the Steelers defense from Week One?

The next steps for Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Even though he is a rookie, quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled in recent weeks. Much of this seems to be a product of the offensive scheme. Pittsburgh needs to continue to accommodate Pickett and give him more opportunities to make big plays.

Changes to fix the run game

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After area where the Steelers coaches have fallen off this season is in getting the run game going. With an extra week, we want to see if Pittsburgh made any changes to the scheme or how Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren divide the workload.

