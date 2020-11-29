Steelers vs Ravens: 2 more Baltimore starters test positive for COVID-19

One more #Ravens starter is also out for Tuesday: Pass-rusher Matt Judon is headed to the COVID-19 reserve list, source said. So, both Mark Andrews and Judon. https://t.co/2hlpbNVxTs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

It seems the COVID-19 nightmare the Baltimore Ravens, and by extension, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going through isn’t coming to an end anytime soon.

According to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are down two more starters thanks to positive COVID-19 tests. This time around it is edge rusher Matt Judon and tight end Mark Andrews.

My first thought about all this could mean the Steelers and Ravens might need to further postpone their game scheduled for Tuesday. But after seeing the NFL have no qualms about having the Denver Broncos play on Sunday with no quarterback, it’s clear this is not about competitive balance. If the game can be played safely, it will be played.

Pittsburgh has its own COVID-19 problems. Starting running back James Conner has tested positive and there are multiple players including defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

