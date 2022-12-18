Steelers vs Panthers: 3 keys to victory for Pittsburgh

If you are still holding onto hope for the Pittsburgh Steelers to salvage this season, beating the Carolina Panthers is a must. If the Steelers plan to win this one, here are the keys.

Don't let Mitch Trubisky be a problem

Last week, Mitch Trubisky came in and made some huge mistakes trying to force the football. The Steelers cannot let Trubisky be the reason this offense struggles. This means running the football and playing conservative football.

Step up against the run

You know the Panthers want to run the ball and Carolina knows the Steelers struggle to stop the run. The Pittsburgh defense must play very disciplined, physical football with a focus on forcing the Panthers to throw the ball.

Just relax

At this point, there’s really nothing to play for so Pittsburgh should be very loose. On the other side of the football, the Panthers are in the thick of a division race and have much more on the line. The biggest advantage for the Steelers might be they have nothing to lose.

