Steelers vs Falcons: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. This week the Steelers head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons and both teams battle to stay relevant in their respective divisions. Pittsburgh is coming off a short week and a big win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Falcons are 4-2 in their last six games and one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Can the Steelers cool them off with the rookie tandem of QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens?

Here is everything you need so you don’t miss a minute of the action.

Game info: Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7) @ Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

Game Day: Sunday, December 4th, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, GA

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV Channel: CBS

Weather: Climate-controlled comfort in the dome

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Online: You can also tune in online with NFL+ and FuboTV (try it for free).

Radio: Westwood One and Steeler Nation Radio will have the game, as well as WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970, AM local.

You can also follow the game with us @TheSteelersWire and of course here on Steelers Wire with our live updates during the game, along with highlights of all the key moments from this week's game.

