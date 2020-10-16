Steelers vs Browns: Is the Browns injury report just gamesmanship?





The Cleveland Browns put out their injury report for this week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it really has to make you wonder just what is going on.

According to ESPN reporter Jake Trotter, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, and starting wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. are all listed as questionable for this week’s game. Mayfield suffered a rib injury last week but said after the game he was planning to play against the Steelers.

The availability of these three players, especially Mayfield is significant on multiple levels. If you are the Steelers coaches you simply prepare assuming this is just gamesmanship but the Browns and prepare as if all players will be on the field on Sunday.

But if this happens and these guys don’t play it will mean Pittsburgh will have to make some adjustments in-game, especially to account for quarterback Case Keenum.

Do you expect to see these Browns on the field on Sunday or is this a legitimate injury issue for Cleveland? Let us know in the comments below.

