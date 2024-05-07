Former Dayton QB could be latest to switch to WR with Steelers

According to ML Football, former Dayton quarterback Cole Dow is attending the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp. The annual rookie minicamp will take place May 10-12 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex in Pittsburgh’s South Side.

Dow is an elite athlete who, as ML Football pointed out, projects as a receiver and more of an emergency quarterback in the NFL but this is nothing new to the Steelers. Pittsburgh had great success with guys like Hines Ward and Antwaan Randle El as former college quarterbacks who made the transition to wide receiver.

We particularly see the Randle El comparison for Dow. He’s lightning-quick and agile in the open field and while his arm won’t scare anyone, he is a smart, coachable player who seems like he could make the switch.

BREAKING: Dayton QB Cole Dow is attending Pittsburgh #Steelers Rookie Minicamp, his camp tells @_MLFootball.@coledow1 was the Tropical Bowl offensive MVP, and league sources tell me he is an excellent athlete who will likely play WR in the #NFL. pic.twitter.com/Se2Xp8mqk6 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 7, 2024

The Steelers also signed former UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee who is also more athlete than quarterback. Plumlee actually played some receiver while at Ole Miss before transferring to UCF but said the Steelers assured him when they signed him they wanted to see him play quarterback.

