Steelers stock report after the 1st preseason game

Here is our postgame stock report for the Pittsburgh Steelers after their 32-25 preseason win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Stock up: Quarterbacks

All three Steelers quarterbacks played well on Saturday night. Everyone is going ot talk about Kenny Pickett’s game-winning touchdown but Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky both showed excellent command of the offense.

Stock down: Pass protection

For as well as the Steelers’ quarterbacks played, they were still operating under duress because of the offensive line. Run blocking looked to be improved but there is still work to be done in keeping the quarterbacks safe.

Stock up: RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

It was great to see Anthony McFarland finally get the opportunity to show off the skills that brought him to the Steelers in the first place. McFarland took advantage of having Najee Harris and Benny Snell on the sidelines and made a strong case to be the team’s primary backup.

Stock down: LB Derrek Tuszka

This preseason is a perfect opportunity for Derrek Tuszka to justify the team doing very little to bolster depth at outside linebacker. But on Saturday he didn’t help his case at all. The Steelers have some promising guys on the roster to back up T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith but Tuszka doesn’t appear to be one of them.

Stock up: S Tre Norwood

All Tre Norwood does is make plays. Norwood had two big pass breakups on Saturday and continues to make a case for more playing time. Norwood is a nautral football player who always seems to find himself near the football.

Stock up: CB Arthur Maulet

The best cornerback on the team Saturday night was slot cornerback Arthur Maulet. The Steelers count on the slot cornerback to basically be a starter and Maulet showed the type of physicality and coverage skills required of the position.

