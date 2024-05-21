Steelers sign veteran RB after rookie camp tryout

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing one additional player for the start of OTAs on Tuesday, as the team announced it has agreed to a contract with veteran running back Jonathan Ward.

Ward had been one of several veteran players on tryouts at Steelers rookie minicamp May 10-11 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, and he stood out in a good way, knocking over running backs coach Eddie Faulkner in a pass protection drill.

This is part of the reason why https://t.co/AAfMkQzNRK pic.twitter.com/8yycFRruMp — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 11, 2024

Ward is a 6-foot, 202-pound running back from Kankakee, Illinois. A Central Michigan alum, he started his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2022. Ward played in 14 games as a rookie, mostly on special teams, and then another 13 games in Arizona in 2021, when he saw his first real offensive action, rushing for 33 yards on nine carries and catching three of four targets for 34 yards.

The Steelers confirmed Ward was signed to a one-year contract.

