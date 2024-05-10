Steelers sign fourth-rounder Mason McCormick, sixth-rounder Logan Lee

The Steelers got a couple of draft picks under contract on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed fourth-round guard Mason McCormick and sixth-round defensive tackle Logan Lee. Both players signed four-year deals with the team.

McCormick was one of three offensive linemen that the Steelers drafted last month. He played in 70 games for South Dakota State that included a school-record of 57 straight games, so the Steelers are getting an experienced rookie.

Lee had 158 tackles, 18.5 tackles for a loss, and nine sacks in 43 games at Iowa.

The Steelers also announced the signing of four undrafted free agents. They are West Virginia cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr., Georgia running back Daijun Edwards, UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon.