Steelers sign former XFL running back John Lovett

On Monday, XFL Media Relations posted that former XFL running back John Lovett had agreed to terms with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Lovett played for the Vegas Vipers.

Lovett played his college football at Princeton where he was a quarterback, running back and wide receiver during his career. In the NFL he’s settled in as more of a fullback/tight end type and at 6-foot-2 and 236 pounds, looks the part.

When the news of Lovett being signed first came out, the first thought was he was coming in to replace running back Alfonzo Graham. Graham went down in training camp with a torn labrum. But Lovett is likely the replacement for Monte Pottenbaum who chose to retire last week.

The XFL has announced that two additional players from XFL teams have signed NFL contracts. Vegas Vipers running back John Lovett signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Antonio Brahmas quarterback Reid Sinnett signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. pic.twitter.com/8pRIG736vH — XFL Communications Department (@XFL_PR) July 31, 2023

