Are the Steelers ready for life after Ben Roethlisberger?

When Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger decided to return to the team in 2021 on a pay cut it gave the Steelers hope. The last decade has not been kind to the Steelers in terms of the playoffs but Roethlisberger’s return gives them perhaps their last, best shot for a while once he is gone.

USA TODAY Sports put out their tier list of the quarterback depth charts around the NFL and they have the Steelers in their third tier dubbed solid.

Here’s what they have to say about the Steelers quarterbacks.

The sun has definitely begun to set on Ben Roethlisberger’s career, but he’s still better than many of his peers. The Steelers have to do a better job of ensuring balance on offense. A strong run game could lighten Big Ben’s load and ensure they get more out of the future Hall of Famer for at least another season.

The Steelers are going to go exactly as far as Roethlisberger can take them this season. Beyond 2021, nothing is certain The Steelers have a slew of young quarterbacks, none of which are ready to take over this offense.

