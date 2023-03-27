Steelers RB Benny Snell remains unsigned, leaves door open for rookie

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers struck gold with then-rookie running back Jaylen Warren. The then-undrafted rookie waited until his opportunity and once it presented itself he took it and pushed Benny Snell to third string.

Now it’s the offseason, Warren looks to be locked in with Najee Harris as a true two-headed monster and running back and Snell is unsigned. The Steelers have some guys on the roster, namely Anthony McFarland Jr. who could be the third back in a pinch but if things stay as they are, Pittsburgh could look to the draft and a very deep running back class.

Two names stand out among those guys who will be available on the third day. the first is Kansas State’s Deuce Vaughn. Vaughn is a diminutive back who plays with power than his size would indicate and breakaway speed. his agility and quick cuts paired with his height make him a nightmare to find at the line of scrimmage which allows him to turn tiny creases into big gains.

The other player to pay attention to is Tulane’s Tyajae Spears. Spears doesn’t have the build or vision to be an every-down rusher but he might be the most complete receiver at running back in the entire draft. With exceptional hands and a polished route runner, Spears is the perfect third-down back and extra receiver in spread sets.

