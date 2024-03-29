Steelers, Raiders, Falcons among Michael Penix Jr.'s pre-draft visits

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had his Pro Day workout on Thursday and he's now moving on to the next stage of the pre-draft process.

Penix is going to start paying visits to teams next week as he continues to work on selling himself as a high pick in next month's draft. Penix told ESPN that he plans to meet with the Giants, Falcons, Raiders, Broncos, and Steelers.

The Giants, Raiders, and Broncos have been seen as possible landing spots for quarterbacks for some time, but the Falcons and Steelers have popped up less frequently.

The Falcons just signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal, but he is turning 36 and coming off an Achilles tear and that may make the prospect of developing another quarterback an appealing one. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields joined the Steelers this offseason, but neither is signed beyond this season so adding another player to the group makes sense.