Steelers place LB T.J. Watt on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
More bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Monday the team announced they were placing star outside linebacker T.J. Watt on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team did not report if the placement on the list was due to a positive test but if we assume Watt is vaccinated, this would be the case.

Watt returned to the team this week after missing a game with knee and hip injuries but was largely ineffective against the Cincinnati Bengals. This will be the fourth Steeler in a month to be put on the list along with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

