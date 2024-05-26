Steelers LB Patrick Queen passed on millions to play for Pittsburgh

When big-name players hit the free-agent market in the NFL, it is typically a case of them chasing a huge payday for better or worse. Being on a contender isn’t always the top priority if there are millions of dollars on the line.

But this wasn’t the case for new Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen. He signed with the Steelers from the Baltimore Ravens and said that he passed up several million dollars to do it.

According to Queen, he had 15 teams showing interest in him with some of them offering up to $17 million per year average. But instead, Queen said he wanted to play for a contending team and instead signed a three-year, $41 million contract with Pittsburgh without any hesitation.

Queen has a shot to be the best inside linebacker the Steelers have had since Ryan Shazier. The team overhauled the inside linebacker position last offseason but injuries to Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander forced the Steelers to once again rebuild the depth chart with Queen and rookie Payton Wilson.

