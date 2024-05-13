Steelers land elite wide receiver in early 2025 NFL mock draft

The 2024 NFL season is still several months away but so is college football so that keeps us thinking about the 2025 NFL draft. The Draft Network has out a new one-round mock draft for 2025 and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they went with an easy option for what we expect to be the team’s top offseason need.

They have the Steelers selecting No. 14 overall which is troubling. But it’s saved by the pick of Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. Egbuka considered declaring for the 2024 NFL draft where he would have been in the mix to be one of the top 4 or 5 receivers off the board.

Pittsburgh traded away Diontae Johnson and despite selecting Michigan star Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, could still use a true No. 1 wide receiver to pair up with George Pickens.

Egbuka is banking on improved quarterback play at Ohio State this year that could vault him higher into the first-round conversation in 2025.

