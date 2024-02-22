Steelers keep Mike Sullivan on staff as senior offensive assistant

Mike Sullivan will no longer be calling plays for the Steelers, and will no longer be their quarterbacks coach. But he will remain on the coaching staff.

The Steelers now have Sullivan listed on their coaching roster as senior offensive assistant.

Sullivan had been the Steelers' quarterbacks coach for the last three seasons, and during the 2023 season he also took over offensive play calling after Matt Canada was fired as offensive coordinator in November. But after the season, head coach Mike Tomlin announced he'd be looking outside the franchise for a new offensive coordinator, which meant Sullivan was losing that job.

Ultimately Arthur Smith was brought in as offensive coordinator and Tom Arth was brought in as quarterbacks coach.

Sullivan will now serve as an assistant on an offense that Smith will be calling, and the Steelers will try to build an offensive identity after a disappointing season in 2023. The most important part of that process will be identifying a starting quarterback. There's reportedly internal division about whether Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph should get that job, and the betting odds suggest it could be Russell Wilson.

Whoever's playing quarterback for the Steelers this season, Sullivan will not be his position coach.