Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sent letter back to young fan who wished him luck

I’m not sure how many NFL head coaches would do this but if you needed another reason to root for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, you’ve got one. As reported by MLFootball, a young fan in Kentucky named Bryce McGuire sent Tomlin a letter wishing Tomlin and the Steelers good luck in the upcoming season.

It would have been simple for Tomlin to have simply read the letter and disregarded it as I’m sure he gets plenty of mail. But instead, Tomlin sent Bryce a letter back as well as an autographed picture.

CLASS ACT: A couple of weeks ago a young #Steelers fan wrote HC Mike Tomlin a letter wishing him the best for this upcoming season… Tomlin responded with a letter and a signed picture. 👏👏👏 (Via @the412kid_) pic.twitter.com/ASRjJkcos8 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) April 19, 2024

Say what you will about Tomlin’s lack of playoff success but there’s no doubt he’s a class act and this is just the latest example.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire