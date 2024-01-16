Steelers make a game of it as injuries pile up

The Steelers aren't going down without a fight.

In a game that looked like a blowout early, Pittsburgh has slowly and methodically fought its way back in, and it's now 24-17 Bills with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Bills' defense has been devastated by injuries, including linebacker Terrel Bernard who is out for the game with an ankle injury, and cornerback Taron Johnson, who went to the locker room in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers have had their share of injuries too: Joey Porter Jr. appeared to suffer a concussion when he was hit from behind. Steelers receiver Allen Robinson also went to the locker room for a concussion check shortly after Porter.

Neither one of these teams will be in great shape for a divisional-round playoff game in six days. It's a hard-fought game that is still being contested into the fourth quarter.