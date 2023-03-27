Steelers work out free agent OT Josh Miles

According to the NFL transactions report, the Pittsburgh Steelers had an offensive tackle in for a workout. The report indicated that Pittsburgh worked out former Morgan State tackle Josh Miles.

Miles is a former sixth-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. He has spent the better part of the last two seasons on injured reserve. Miles has been active for 17 games all coming in two of his four NFL seasons. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke at the owners meeting this week in Arizona and noted he is “comfortable” with his offensive tackles currently but cautioned against using the word happy.

#Steelers worked out former Morgan State offensive tackle Josh Miles @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2023

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

Steelers LB Elandon Robert has been on Pittsburgh's radar since college Steelers have no plans to replace QB Mitch Trubisky Eagles give former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds lowball offer

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire