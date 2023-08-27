Steelers final 53-man roster prediction

The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up the preseason and by playing on Thursday Night, get a few extra days to evaluate the team ahead of final cuts. With a few unofficial releases already out there, we thought we’d better get our projection for the final 53-man roster out now.

Quarterbacks (3)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kenny Pickett

Mitch Trubisky

Mason Rudolph

Running backs (4)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Najee Harris

Jaylen Warren

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Connor Heyward (FB)

Wide receiver (6)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin

Tight end (3)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Pat Freiermuth

Darnell Washington

Zach Gentry

Offensive line (9)

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Dan Moore Jr.

Broderick Jones

Chuks Okorafor

James Daniels

Isaac Seumalo

Mason Cole

Kevin Dotson

Spencer Anderson

Nate Herbig

Defensive line (7)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Cam Heyward

Larry Ogunjobi

Keeanu Benton

DeMarvin Leal

Breiden Fehoko

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Armon Watts

Outside linebackers (4)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Markus Golden

Nick Herbig

Inside linebacker (4)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Robinson

Kwon Alexander

Cole Holcomb

Elandon Roberts

Cornerbacks (6)

Patrick Peterson

Joey Porter Jr.

Levi Wallace

Chandon Sullivan

Elijah Riley

James Pierre

Safeties (4)

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Keanu Neal

Damontae Kazee

Miles Killebrew

Special teams (3)

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Boswell (K)

Pressley Harvin III (P)

Christian Kuntz (LS)

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire