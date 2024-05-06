Steelers fill 2 major offensive needs in 2025 NFL mock draft

Is it ever too soon to talk about the NFL draft? The ink is barely dry on the 2024 NFL draft but we already have a far-too-early 2025 mock draft to talk about.

In this three-round mock, the Steelers select Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III in the first round. Burden is a special player who reminds us a lot of a mix of Deebo Samuel and Dez Bryant. He’s got track speed, a running back’s frame and is explosive and agile after the catch.

Moving to the second round, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was available and too good to pass up. All the Steelers current quarterbacks are on one-year contracts this year so don’t be shocked if they don’t prioritize the position. Milroe is a remarkable athlete with a powerful arm and tons of potential.

Moving to the third round, we went with Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse. We love his size, power and leverage and want to see him lined up inside next to Keeanu Benton.

This would be a fun draft for the Steelers future, especially to see what the coaches can do with Milroe. Pittsburgh hasn’t properly addressed wide receiver this offseason so we are all for Burden being the pick.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire