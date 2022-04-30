The Pittsburgh Steelers have a question mark the size of Big Ben at the quarterback position.

Ben Roethlisberger retired after the Steelers' wild card loss to the Chiefs, and while Mitch Trubisky appears to be a one-year placeholder at the position, the future at quarterback for Mike Tomlin's team is unsettled.

Here's the Steelers' picks, selections and grades for the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT PICK TRACKER: NFL Draft 2022: First round picks, live instant grades, trades, updates

TV INFO: How to watch 2022 NFL Draft first round on TV, live stream

1st Round, No. 20 overall | Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Instant grade: C

Analysis: Pickett is not a first-round quarterback. He improved each year at Pitt, but he features none of the top-level qualities (arm strength, anticipation, processing) that makes up a top-level QB.

2nd Round, No. 52 overall | George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Instant grade: A-minus

Analysis: Pickens was the best receiver available. As long as the knee checked out that he injured last spring that kept him out for most of last season, this is such a high upside pick. He high points the football and can run after the catch. I can't tell you why the Patriots opted for Tyquan Thornton when Pickens was available. They're not close as prospects.

3rd Round, No. 84 overall | DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Leal is a tweener, and the Steelers do a really good job at identifying where they belong. My guess is that Leal plays early as a pass rusher inside.

4th Round, No. 138 overall (compensatory) |

6th Round, No. 208 overall (from Kansas City) |

7th Round, No. 225 overall (from NY Jets) |

7th Round, No. 241 overall |

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Steelers draft picks: Grades for Pittsburgh selections in 2022 NFL Draft