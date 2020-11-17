Steelers’ Diontae Johnson scores career game versus Bengals

It didn’t take Diontae Johnson very long to get on the same page as his QB and earn himself a career game in the Steelers victory over the Bengals.

You probably don’t need reminding that Ben Roethlisberger was out of commission in 2019. He and Johnson only hooked up three times for 25 yards before Big Ben went on injured reserve.

Not only is this Roethlisberger’s first full season with Johnson, but the young unit as a whole.

With six receptions on 11 targets, Diontae racked up 116 yards and a score for the best showing of his budding career.

Johnson’s touchdown culminated a 74-yard drive late in the first quarter. With a minute remaining, the Steelers took at 12-0 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

The second-year receiver came within eight yards of 100 in Week 2 versus the Denver Broncos. The closest sans Roethlisberger was an 84-yard game against the Miami Dolphins with Mason Rudolph at the helm.

Having a healthy Diontae Johnson as a target is starting to reap benefits for the offense.

