Steelers bring in sleeper center prospect for pre-draft visit

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted three more prospects on the final day for teams to host players for Top 30 visits ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. One of those prospects was Penn State center Hunter Nourzad.

Nourzad spent his first three seasons at Cornell before transferring to Penn State for the 2022 season. In two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Nourzad started eight games at left guard and then 13 at center.

As a prospect, Nourzad is somewhat limited due to a lack of athleticism. In a phone booth, he can provide a nice punch and pad level. But he doesn’t offer much in terms of pulling or working at the second level and plays rushed at times.

Steelers wrap up their pre-draft 30 visits with Penn State C Hunter Nourzad, Michigan LB Junior Colson and England OT Travis Clayton. Clayton (6-6, 304, 22yo) is one of 16 players in the 2024 class of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program but also is draft-eligible. — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) April 17, 2024

The Steelers desperately need a starting center after releasing Mason Cole to save cap space. As it stands, if the season started today, Nate Herbig would be the top center on the roster. Nourzad doesn’t look like a player who would compete for a starting job right away.

