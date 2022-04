Steelers announce OL J.C. Hassenauer inked ERFA tender

A very important piece of the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line depth is locked in for another season.

Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer signed his one-year exclusive rights free agent tender on Tuesday, the team announced.

Hassenauer was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2019 and has been a mainstay since. Per Pro Football Reference, he’s played in 28 games over two seasons with seven starts.

