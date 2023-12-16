Steelers take 6-0 lead on Mitch Trubisky TD

Two of the biggest plays in Saturday's Bengals win over the Vikings were failed quarterback sneaks by Minnesota late in the fourth quarter and it looked like the Steelers might have pulled off a similar flop in the first quarter of their game in Indianapolis.

Mitch Trubisky was stuffed on a third down from the Colts' 1-yard-line and officials ruled that he fumbled while trying to punch the ball in on fourth down. The change of possession that resulted in that call led to an automatic review, however, and replays showed that Trubisky got the ball just over the goal line before it came free.

The Steelers went up 6-0 as a result and that remains the score after Chris Boswell missed the ensuing extra point.

The Steelers went three-and-out to open the game and the Colts missed a 56-yard field goal to cap their first drive.