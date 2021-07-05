Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Wide receivers

Next up on our look at the Pittsburgh Steelers roster heading into training camp are the wide receivers. Pittsburgh got a huge surprise when JuJu Smith-Schuster signed back with the team giving the Steelers one of the best young groups in the AFC.

Who will be there?

As with every training camp, the Steelers are coming in with a ton of wide receivers on the roster. Here's the list of the guys who are currently on the roster. Cody White James Washington JuJu Smith-Schuster Tyler Simmons Mathew Sexton Isaiah McKoy Ray-Ray McCloud Diontae Johnson Anthony Johnson Chase Claypool Rico Bussey Of those 11 players, there are really five that matter. Chase Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud are the top guys. I'll never rule out a player like Anthony Johnson or Rico Bussey impressing at camp but all eyes are on those top five.

What to watch?

Two things really stand out with this wide receiver group. First up we have Diontae Johnson and his drops from last season. Johnson has a chance to be a very productive NFL player but there is a lot of talent on this team and his opportunities for targets will all depend on the work he's put in this offseason. The other thing I want to track is the usage of guys like James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud. Particularly McCloud. He's a super elusive player who doesn't have long speed but could be an interesting weapon for new offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

How it will all play out.

In the final analysis, this group, while fascinating will be rather anti-climactic at training camp. The five guys who will make the 53-man roster are locked in short of injury but if the Steelers opt for a sixth wide receiver there could be some drama there. The more important thing to keep an eye on especially into preseason is how the team uses Smith-Schuster and Claypool, the team's two best receivers to help not only expand the passing game but help facilitate a more effective rushing attack.

