STATE TRACK: St. Anthony freshman Isabella Keller brings home gold in 3200-meter run, 2nd in 1600; Geen, Neihls, Newton 4x200 relay also earn medals

May 20—CHARLESTON, Ill. — Isabella Keller walked into O'Brien Field, on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, with the best time of any competitor in the 3200-meter run.

She left with her first state championship in track and field. Keller ran the 3200 in 10:34.07 under brutal heat that left her exhausted afterward.

"It was hot and not anywhere near my best," Keller said.

She is still happy with a dominating performance, though.

"It's pretty awesome and it means a lot to me," Keller said. "It's special; you put in the hard work and this is the best of the best."

Marshall's Molly Farrell was second at 10:56.72. Tuscola's Kate Foltz was third at 10:57.73. Westmont's Kyla Babb was fourth at 11:04.78. Chicago Christian's Grace Mullin was fifth at 11:19.46. Rockford Lutheran's Abagail Baumann was sixth at 11:26.86. Mullin's teammate Kaylee O'Sullivan was seventh at 11:31.40 and Maroa-Forsyth's Klaire Eighner rounded out those who received medals at the podium in eighth at 11:31.96.

Keller won her first state title in front of her older brother and sister, who traveled from out of town to watch her.

"It was pretty exciting when they showed up a few days ago as a surprise," Keller said. "It's pretty awesome getting to run in front of them and having more of my family here."

Keller also finished second in the 1600. She finished that race in 4:56.07. Father McGivney's Elena Rybak won with a personal best time of 4:54.07. Rybak's time was good for the 18th-best time in the event in state history. The loss was the first this outdoor season for Keller.

Also earning a spot on the podium after their events were Teutopolis triple jumper Ella Niehls, St. Anthony pole vaulter Allison Geen, distance runner Aubrey Denning, hurdler Liv Hoene and the Newton 4x800-meter relay team.

Denning finished third in the 800 at 2:12.90.

"It means a lot; definitely finished higher than I thought I would and I'm really excited," Denning said. "My goal was be one of the top spots and, hopefully, run a PR."

She did just that.

However, what Denning also did was learn. Watching Rybak run will do that.

"I just learned that it's gonna take a lot of hard work, but hopefully, I can keep improving and be able to get up there," Denning said.

Rybak won the 800 with a time of 2:10.06. Pope County's Ahry Comer was second at 2:12.63.

Hoene finished eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.19 seconds.

The sophomore had a season to remember and did it all very quickly. Hoene didn't compete at the beginning of the year; she re-joined the team in late April.

"I had to work a little harder with joining late. I'm just proud I made it this far and, especially to finals," Hoene said. "My goal today was to come out and run the best I could."

Hoene was able to set a personal record in the 300-meter hurdles at the Ellis Invite. She won four races in both the 100-meter- and 300-meter hurdles.

Geen finished sixth in the pole vault with a jump of 10 feet, 11.75 inches. She cleared the bar on her third and final attempt.

"I wish I could have done a little better," Geen said. "I was ranked second and I got sixth, so I didn't jump the best, but I can only go up."

Heading to the University of Missouri in the fall to continue her pole vaulting career, Geen believes she left a legacy with the track and field program.

"I've improved (around) three feet. The work I've put in and the support I've gotten from everyone (is great)," Geen said. "I think I inspired a lot of the younger vaulters."

Neihls finished third in the triple jump after breaking the school record for a third time with a leap of 36 feet, 2.5 inches on Thursday.

"I love PRing, it's great," Niehls laughed.

One of the most underrated athletes in the area, Neihls had a breakout season for the Lady Shoes, culminating in a strong showing at the state meet.

"All the practice I've put in all season, I'm glad it (led) to something," Neihls said. "I'm very happy with how I did."

Newton's 4x200-meter relay team also had a strong final day.

The team of seniors Alaina Kuhl and Elley Bennett and juniors Sydney Kinder and Makayla McVicar finished with a season-best time of 1:49.46 to take eighth.

Kuhl ran the opening leg and enjoyed her time on the relay.

"They have good attitudes; they make it fun," she said. "I used to hate track and when I started running for our high school team, I really liked it and I started to enjoy running. They made it really enjoyable."

Bennett was the second leg of the heat and McVicar was the third.

"It's something that not everyone gets to go through, only people that have the heart and want to succeed in things," said Bennett, who was a staple on the relay teams at Newton the past three seasons. "It means a lot to be a part of a team that's this successful.

"To be called a Newton Lady Eagle is really something."

Kinder finished the race and wouldn't want to finish her junior year any other way.

"You're held more accountable to yourself," said Kinder of her mentality toward running a relay. "Not only do you have to be there for yourself, but you have to be there for your teammates and that pushes you to do your best and also the relationships you form with the girls. You have to trust each other, pray with each other, be with each other so that way you can perform your best."

Below are all the times and placements from every event.

TEAM RESULTS

1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 56.5; 2. Tuscola 45; 3. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 38; 4. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 33; 5. Effingham (St. Anthony) 32; 6. Shelbyville 31; 7. Newark 29; 8t. Monmouth (United) 26; 8t. Virden (North Mac) 26; 10. Nashville 25; 11. Savanna (West Carroll) 23; 12. Seneca 19; 13t. Mendon (Unity) 18; 13t. Golconda (Pope County) 18; 15. Henry (H.-Senachwine) 17; 16t. Marshall 16; 16t. Downs (Tri-Valley) 16; 18t. Fulton (H.S.) 14; 18t. Cambridge 14; 18t. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 14; 21. Warrensburg (W.-Latham) 13; 22. Okawville 12; 23t. Peru (St. Bede) 11; 23t. Decatur (St. Teresa) 11; 25t. Elmwood 10; 25t. Athens 10; 25t. Moroa (M.-Forsyth) 10; 28t. Camp Point (Central) 9; 28t. Pleasant Plains 9; 28t. Toulon (Stark County) 9; 31t. Chicago (Lycée Français de Chicago) 8; 31t. Winnebago 8; 31t. Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) 8; 31t. Shabbona (Indian Creek) 8; 31t. Erie/Prophetstown 8; 31t. Bloomington (Central Catholic) 8; 31t. Greenview 8; 38t. Litchfield 7; 38t. McLeansboro (Hamilton County) 7; 38t. Argenta (A.-Oreana) 7; 38t. Princeville 7; 38t. Rockford (Lutheran) 7; 38t. Forreston 7; 38t. Teutopolis 7; 45t. Westmont 6; 45t. Winchester 6; 45t. Pana 6; 45t. Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) 6; 45t. Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 6; 45t. Amboy 6; 45t. Glasford (Illini Bluffs) 6; 52t. Arcola 5; 52t. Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) 5; 52t. Rockford (R. Christian) 5; 52t. Newton 5; 52t. Aledo (Mercer County) 5; 57t. Port Byron (Riverdale) 4; 57t. Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) 4; 57t. Bethany (Okaw Valley) 4; 57t. Manlius (Bureau Valley) 4; 61. Washburn (Lowpoint-W.) 3.5; 62t. Winnetka (North Shore Country Day) 3; 62t. Louisville (North Clay) 3; 62t. Bismark (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) 3; 62t. Chicago (F.W. Parker) 3; 66t. Milford 2; 66t. Mt. Pulaski 2; 66t. Sullivan 2; 69t. Warsaw 1; 69t. Vandalia 1; 69t. Knoxville 1; 69t. Dwight 1.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m — 1. Emma Randecker, Savanna (West Carroll), 12.11; 2. Alaina Lester, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 12.15; 3. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 12.19; 4. Jaida Reed, El Paso (E.P.-Gridley), 12.23; 5. Layla Lerus, Chicago (Lycée Français de Chicago), 12.35; 6. Saylor Barry, Mendon (Unity), 12.42; 7. Elaina Allen, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic), 12.44; 8. Daniella Bumber, Henry (H.-Senachwine), 12.44.

200m — 1. Alaina Lester, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 24.49; 2. Emma Randecker, Savanna (West Carroll), 24.51; 3. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 24.88; 4. Lilly Gilbertson, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 24.99; 5. Daniella Bumber, Henry (H.-Senachwine), 25.27; 6. Saylor Barry, Mendon (Unity), 25.66; 7. Layla Lerus, Chicago (Lycée Français de Chicago), 25.73; 8. Reece Bertelsen, Monmouth (United), 25.75.

400m — 1. Ahry Comer, Golconda (Pope County), 55.19; 2. Daniella Bumber, Henry (H.-Senachwine), 55.84; 3. Alaina Lester, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 56.23; 4. Lilly Gilbertson, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 56.29; 5. Emma Randecker, Savanna (West Carroll), 57.44; 6. Makenna Bode, Port Byron (Riverdale), 58.50; 7. Reese Meyers, Winnetka (North Shore Country Day), 59.13; 8. Addison Lucht, Milford, 59.81.

800m — 1. Elena Rybak, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 2:10.06; 2. Ahry Comer, Golconda (Pope County), 2:12.63; 3. Aubrey Denning, Effingham (St. Anthony), 2:12.90; 4. Lily Woolery, Shelbyville, 2:14.67; 5. Emily Downing, Cambridge, 2:18.63; 6. Kennady Anderson, Kewanee (Wethersfield), 2:18.69; 7. Dallyce Harrell, Chicago (F.W. Parker), 2:19.34; 8. Caroline Tepe, Okawville, 2:19.35.

1600m — 1. Elena Rybak, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 4:54.07; 2. Isabella Keller, Effingham (St. Anthony), 4:56.07; 3. Molly Farrell, Marshall, 5:03.95; 4. Tessa Bowers, Shelbyville, 5:09.69; 5. Evelyn O'Connor, Seneca, 5:11.40; 6. Kennady Anderson, Kewanee (Wethersfield), 5:12.07; 7. Abagail Baumann, Rockford (Lutheran), 5:12.23; 8. Emily Downing, Cambridge, 5:15.36.

3200m — 1. Isabella Keller, Effingham (St. Anthony), 10:34.07; 2. Molly Farrell, Marshall, 10:56.72; 3. Kate Foltz, Tuscola, 10:57.73; 4. Kyla Babb, Westmont, 11:04.78; 5. Grace Mullin, Palos Heights (Chicago Christian), 11:19.46; 6. Abagail Baumann, Rockford (Lutheran), 11:26.86; 7. Kaylee O'Sullivan, Palos Heights (Chicago Christian), 11:31.40; 8. Klaire Eighner, Maroa (M.-Forsyth), 11:31.96.

100m hurdles — 1. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 14.51; 2. Makhiya Stephen, Maroa (M.-Forsyth), 14.54; 3. Emma Crawford, Virden (North Mac), 15.36; 4. Elly Jones, Amboy, 15.92; 5. Kiara Wesseh, Newark, 15.95; 6. Paige Davis, Aledo (Mercer County), 16.89; 7. Lily Bosnich, Peru (St. Bede), 16.90; 8. Emery Wherry, Fulton (H.S.), 16.99.

300m hurdles — 1. Lia Patterson, Tuscola, 43.10; 2. Lily Bosnich, Peru (St. Bede), 45.25; 3. Kendall Stewart, Litchfield, 46.49; 4. Kiara Wesseh, Newark, 46.96; 5. Kelsey Moore, Arcola, 47.25; 6. Emma Behrmann, Nashville, 47.28; 7. Lydia Luechtefeld, Okawville, 48.09; 8. Liv Hoene, Effingham (St. Anthony), 48.19.

4x100m relay — 1. Virden (North Mac) 48.50; 2. Monmouth (United) 48.84; 3. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 49.02; 4. Fulton (H.S.) 49.40; 5. Camp Point (Central) 49.91; 6. Okawville, 50.61; 7. Manlius (Bureau Valley) 50.64; 8. Bloomington (Central Catholic) 50.79.

4x200m relay — 1. Monmouth (United) 1:41.78; 2. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 1:42.90; 3. Virden (North Mac) 1:42.91; 4. Fulton (H.S.) 1:45.83; 5. Newark 1:47.59; 6. Camp Point (Central) 1:48.19; 7. Forreston 1:48.68; 8. Newton 1:49.46.

4x400m relay — 1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 3:56.97; 2. Shelbyville 4:02.48; 3. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 4:04.87; 4. Monmouth (United) 4:06.93; 5. Nashville 4:08.57; 6. Pleasant Plains 4:09.00; 7. Winnebago 4:09.13; 8. Okawville 4:10.25.

4x800m relay — 1. Glen Carbon (Father McGivney) 9:30.01; 2. Shelbyville 9:39.85; 3. Cambridge 9:43.55; 4. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 9:47.94; 5. Pleasant Plains 9:48.26; 6. Seneca 9:50.61; 7. Toulon (Stark County) 9:50.74; 8. El Paso (E.P.-Gridley) 9:56.27.

Shot Put — 1. Makayla Gajewski, Nashville, 12.11m; 2. Kennedy Buck, Erie/Prophetstown, 11.93m; 3. Zion Young, Decatur (St. Teresa), 11.83m; 4. Chelsey Stotler, Toulon (Stark County), 11.80m; 5. Sydney Stanfield, Rockford (R. Christian), 11.57m; 6. Addison Johnson, Decatur (St. Teresa), 11.56m; 7. Kennedy Rowzee, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic), 11.50m; 8. Sydni Badertscher, Forreston, 11.26m.

Discus — 1. Addison Stadsholt, Athens, 39.86m; 2. Brenna Dutcher, Warrensburg (W.-Latham), 39.27m; 3. Brianna Brodie, Princeville, 38.92m; 4. Reagan McGlaughlen, Pana, 38.68m; 5. Emma Whightsil, Warrensburg (W.-Latham), 37.45m; 6. Savannah Shumate, Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley), 36.83m; 7. Faith Baker, Seneca, 35.81m; 8. Piper Tyson, Mt. Pulaski, 34.79m.

High Jump — 1. Kiara Wesseh, Newark, 1.67m; 2. Aubrey Phillips, El Paso (E.P.-Gridley), 1.64m; 3. Emelyn Roberts, Argenta (A.-Oreana), 1.61m; 4. Bryleigh Fox, Winchester, 1.58m; 5. Makayla Albrecht, Bloomington (Central Catholic), 1.58m; 6t. Bri Harms, Washburn (Lowpoint-W.), 1.58m; 6t. Mia Range, Glen Carbon (Father McGivney), 1.58m; 8. Riane Bear, Sullivan, 1.58m.

Pole Vault — 1. Mya Strahm, Elmwood, 4.30m; 2. Reagan Gibson, Shabonna (Indian Creek), 3.70m; 3. Teagan Johnson, Seneca, 3.70m; 4. Bailey Luebchow, Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda), 3.50m; 5. Haley Carlton, Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm), 3.35m; Allison Geen, Effingham (St. Anthony), 3.35m; 7. Tess Carlson, Newark, 3.35m; 8t. Camryn Martin, Newton, 3.20m; 8t. Karasyn Martin, Newton, 3.20m.

Long Jump — 1. Saylor Barry, Mendon (Unity), 5.46m; 2. Madison Kacevicius, Greenview, 5.41m; 3. Desirae Dockery, McLeansboro (Hamilton County), 5.35m; 4. Laney Nelson, Downs (Tri-Valley), 5.27m; 5. Imani Jones, Winnebago, 5.27m; 6. Gabby Totten, Bethany (Okaw Valley), 5.26m; 7. Rayna Persinger, Louisville (North Clay), 5.25m; 8. Taylor Frawley, Henry (H.-Senachwine), 5.21m.

Triple Jump — 1. Laney Nelson, Downs (Tri-Valley), 11.42m; 2. Alaina Lester, Belleville (Althoff Catholic), 11.36m; 3. Ella Neihls, Teutopolis, 11.04m; 4. Tori Brown, Glasford (Illini Bluffs), 11.04m; 5. Emma Behrmann, Nashville, 10.93m; 6. Rylie Vanausdoll, Tuscola, 10.82m; 7. Meredith Chambers, Shelbyville, 10.69m; 8. Ella McFarland, Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin), 10.67m.