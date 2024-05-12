State track and field meet: 2024 1A-3A results
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.
3A Boys
St. Michael’s – 73.5
Robertson – 66.5
Socorro – 63
3A Girls
St. Michael’s – 101
Santa Fe Prep – 61
Sandia Prep – 55
2A Boys
Hagerman – 65
Texico – 61
Eunice – 40
2A girls
ATC – 58
Menaul – 48
Capitan – 39
1A Boys
Logan – 100
Melrose – 98
Legacy Academy – 40
1A Girls
Legacy Academy – 74
Melrose – 46
Ft. Sumner – 44
The state meet for classes 4A-5A will take place May 17-18.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.