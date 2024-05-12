Advertisement

State track and field meet: 2024 1A-3A results

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 track and field state championships concluded on Saturday for classes 1A-3A. Team standings are listed below while individual results can be found here.

3A Boys

  1. St. Michael’s – 73.5

  2. Robertson – 66.5

  3. Socorro – 63

3A Girls

  1. St. Michael’s – 101

  2. Santa Fe Prep – 61

  3. Sandia Prep – 55

2A Boys

  1. Hagerman – 65

  2. Texico – 61

  3. Eunice – 40

2A girls

  1. ATC – 58

  2. Menaul – 48

  3. Capitan – 39

1A Boys

  1. Logan – 100

  2. Melrose – 98

  3. Legacy Academy – 40

1A Girls

  1. Legacy Academy – 74

  2. Melrose – 46

  3. Ft. Sumner – 44

The state meet for classes 4A-5A will take place May 17-18.

