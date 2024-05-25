State Tennis: Hueffed and Wood bounce back with consolation-round win

May 25—W.F. West's Katelyn Wood and Lilly Hueffed are still alive for a top-8 finish in the 2A Girls Doubles Tennis State Tournament, as they bounced back from an opening round loss with a win in the consolation bracket at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.

Hueffed and Wood lost 6-2, 4-6, 2-10 in the first round to Ephrata's Molly Evenson and Addison Mills, but swept Clarkston's Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley 6-1, 6-4.

With a win against Sammamish's Mia Gossage and Laura Chianglin, they would advance to the fifth-place match.

Wood and Hueffed weren't the only Bearcats in Seattle on Friday.

Justin Chung and Javyn Han were in the boys single bracket, and they both lost both of their matches and are out of the tournament.

Both of Chung's losses came in three, as he lost to Ephrata's Joshua Mullings 6-1, 6-7, 7-10 and Steilacoom's Killian Farooqi 3-6, 6-0, 7-10. Han was swept in both of his matches.

The 2A State Tennis Tournament continues on Saturday in Seattle.