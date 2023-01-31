In-state 2024 DL Malik Blocton lands offer from Alabama

The Alabama coaching staff recently offered 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton. He is the younger brother of Auburn defensive tackle Marcus Harris.

Blocton plays for Pike Road High School in Pike Road, Alabama. That is the same high school that Alabama defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry played for. Another notable player that played there is Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.

Blocton seemed rather enthralled after receiving an offer from the Tide. When he was asked by Touchdown Alabama Recruiting about his reaction to the offer, Blocton had this to say:

“It is kind of surreal because I have been wanting to play for him (Nick Saban) since I was a little kid. For him to come all the way down to my school to offer me, it is crazy to me.”

At this time, Auburn is the clear-cut favorite to land Blocton. According to On3’s RPM, he is favored to land at Auburn at 51.9% likelihood. He has also made six trips to Auburn. He has visited Alabama twice but will likely be on campus in the near future. Alabama will likely recruit him until National Signing Day.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 30 63 Rivals 3 – 15 23 ESPN – – – – On3 Recruiting 3 – 33 78 247 Composite 3 597 27 51

Vitals

Hometown Pike Road, Alabama Projected Position Defensive lineman Height 6-2.5 Weight 268 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023

Took an unofficial visit to Alabama on September 24, 2022

Other offers

Twitter

AGTG ✞

Blessed to Receive an Offer from The University of Alabama🐘❤️ pic.twitter.com/jWaQQYaCFE — THE REAPER⚰️ (@MalikBlocton) January 26, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire