'We are starting to put everything together'

[Getty Images]

Chelsea forward Noni Madueke, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I feel credit has to be given to us, we dominated in all phases. We know they are strong on the counter and physical but we tried to limit that.

"We have been confident but now we're starting to put everything together, being unselfish and working as a collective. The last two games have shown that. Two clean sheets and seven goals. It's a credit to the whole club."

On scoring his goal: "I don't really score headers. To be fair, it hit me, but you take those ones.

"I've been missing the far corner recently, I missed one against Tottenham too but hopefully I'll take one of those soon."

On the fight to get into Europe: "The chips fall how they are meant to fall.

"We will do our best to finish as high as possible to try and qualify for Europe. We know what we can do now and next season we can put everything into it.

"When you play for one of the biggest clubs in the world you have to be in Europe. It has been disappointing this season but we have to go and get it next season."