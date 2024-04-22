Star-Telegram beat writer Clarence Hill’s 7-round Dallas Cowboys mock draft

After not being “all in” on improving the roster in free agency, look for the Dallas Cowboys to be “all in” on addressing needs in 2024 NFL draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.

The Cowboys need starters on the offensive line and at running back, plus reinforcements at defensive tackle, linebacker and defensive end and defensive back.

With holes at center and left tackle, the consensus is that the Cowboys will go offensive line with the first pick.

A number of names to consider are Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton, Duke center Graham Barton, Georgia tackle Amarius Mills and Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson.

Here is the Star-Telegram’s 7-round mock draft for the Cowboys:

Round 1: Tyler Guyton, offensive tackle, Oklahoma

The Cowboys will play option quarterback with the 24th pick, depending on who is available when they are on board. The best case scenario is a tackle like Guyton or Mims, allowing them to keep Tyler Smith at left guard. Guyton (6-foot-8) is big and athletic and has the skills be a pure left tackle.

Round 2: Jonathon Brooks, running back, Texas

There is too much smoke around this pick for it not to happen. Brooks is coming off an ACL tear in November. But the Cowboys have the best intel on his recovery as a team doctor performed the surgery. Brooks is rated as the best running back in the the draft and the Cowboys need a walk-in starter.

Round 3: Jalen McMillan, wide receiver, Washington

With Michael Gallup gone, the Cowboys need a big, fast receiver to stretch the field to pair with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. McMillan ran 4.47 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.

Round 5: Trevin Wallace, linebacker, Kentucky

The Cowboys need bodies and size at linebacker under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Wallace can run sideline to sideline and rush the passer. He also made a Top-30 visit to the Cowboys during the pre-draft process.

Round 6: Jowan Briggs, defensive tackle, Cincinnati

Briggs helps the Cowboy get bigger, stronger and stouter up the middle to help stop the run. Briggs had an official number of 39 reps on the bench press at the Big 12 Pro Day at the Ford Center in front of Cowboys coaches.

Round 7: Tyler Owens, safety, Texas Tech

Ownes is among the most athletic prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had a 41-inch vertical jump and 12-foot-2 broad jump at the NFL combine. With his blazing speed, he should make an immediate impact on special teams. Just don’t ask him about outer space.

Round 7: Jaylon Ford, linebacker, Texas

The Cowboys double dip at linebacker with an All-Big 12 performer who has a knack for getting his hands on the ball in passing game. He is a local product from Frisco who did a visit at the Star last week.