Stanley Cup playoffs Round 2, Game 6 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

Will the Florida Panthers clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference final, or will the Boston Bruins force a winner-take-all Game 7?

We’ll soon find out.

Game 6 of the best-of-7 second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series between the Panthers and Bruins is scheduled for a 7 p.m. puck drop from Boston’s TD Garden. The game will be televised on TNT and truTV while also being streamed on MAX.

The Bruins have already staved off elimination once, beating the Panthers 2-1 in Game 5 to keep their season alive.

And what’s more: Boston has captain Brad Marchand back in the lineup after he missed Games 4 and 5.

Should be an interesting one tonight.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis.

Brad Marchand officially back for Boston

He was listed as a game-time decision entering the day, but there was little doubt that Bruins captain Brad Marchand would be on the ice Friday.

Now, it’s official.

Marchand is not only back in the Boston lineup, but he’ll be on the ice for the opening puck drop. Boston’s starters along with Marchand: center Pavel Zacha, right wing Justin Brazeau and defensemen Hampus Lindholdm and Charlie McAvoy.

The Panthers, meanwhile, will start with the Aleksander Barkov line with Vladimir Tarasenko and Sam Reinhart on the wings. Gustav Forsling and Aaron Ekblad are the starting defensemen.

The goaltenders are unchangd for both teams: Sergei Bobrovsky for Florida, Jeremy Swayman for Boston.

Series recap and look ahead

▪ Game 1: The Bruins scored goals on each of their final three shots of the second period and never looked back to beat the Panthers 5-1 at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves, including stopping all 16 Panthers shots that came his way in the third period.

▪ Game 2: Aleksander Barkov had two goals and two assists, Sam Reinhart had four assists and Brandon Montour had three points as Florida blew out Boston 6-1 in a game that became contentious in the third period with 12 combined game misconducts.

▪ Game 3: The Panthers scored four times on the power play and held the Bruins to just 17 shots on goal in a 6-2 win at TD Garden to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

▪ Game 4: The Panthers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the series. Anton Lundell, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Sergei Bobrovsky was perfect in the final two periods after giving up a pair of goals in the first.

▪ Game 5: The Panthers’ couldn’t finish off the Boston Bruins in the first series-clinching opportunity of their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series, falling 2-1 in Game 5. Morgan Geekie and Charlie McAvoy scored for Boston, with McAvoy’s goal at 10:25 of the second period serving as the game winner. The Panthers challenged for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld.

▪ Game 6: Tonight

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

Pregame reading

Need to catch up ahead of Game 6? Here are the highlights of the Miami Herald’s coverage over the past two days.

