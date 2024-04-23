Stanley Cup Playoffs live updates: Florida Panthers vs Tampa Bay Lightning, Game 2

The Florida Panthers will look to build on their series lead against the Tampa Bay Lightning when the teams face off in Game 2 of their best-of-7 opening-round matchup of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night.

Puck drop from Amerant Bank Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and Bally Sports Florida.

The Panthers won a physical and chippy first game of the series 3-2 on Sunday behind a suffocating defense and timely goals.

They now look to go up 2-0 before the series shifts over to Tampa for Games 3 and 4.

Follow along for score updates, thoughts, commentary and analysis throughout the game.

A lineup change

Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after morning skate that forward Steven Lorentz will draw into the lineup, playing on the fourth line with center Kevin Stenlund and winger Nick Cousins.

Ryan Lomberg will not play Tuesday due to illness.

Lorentz began the season as a regular on the Panthers’ fourth line before increased forward depth -- Jonah Gadjovich getting healthy, plus the additions of Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo at the trade deadline -- pushed Lorentz into being a healthy scratch on a regular basis following the All-Star Break.

Lorentz showed over the final few weeks of the regular season that he can be called upon should the situation arise.

Tuesday will be one of those nights.

“He had a long stretch where he didn’t play,” Maurice said. “For him to do what he did to stay in the fight, come to practice hard, work hard every day, good on him. He made the decision to give himself another chance.”

Florida’s forward lines should look like this entering Game 2 against the Lightning:

Vladimir Tarasenko-Aleksander Barkov-Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe-Sam Bennett-Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen-Anton Lundell-Evan Rodrigues

Nick Cousins-Kevin Stenlund-Steven Lorentz

