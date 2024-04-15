Stanford lands a commitment from DB Lonnie McAllister

Defensive back Lonnie McAllister was in Palo Alto earlier this month to visit Stanford and now he is part of their 2025 recruiting class. The Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga standout committed to the Cardinal on Monday evening, choosing them over Virginia Tech, Duke, and others.

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

"The coaching staff there has shown mad love since they started recruiting me," McAllister said. "It's an amazing place. It's an amazing football program that's on the rise."

Like so many who choose Stanford over other suitors, the education program at Stanford was a big part of McAllister's decision.

"They told me that I would come in and be able to make an impact early," he said. "You just can't deny the academics that they offer. It would just set me up for life. They really emphasize that. It's not a four year decision, it's a 40 year decision."

The chance to be developed by coaches who have produced high NFL draft picks was a major selling point for McAllister.

"My position coach, coach (Bob) Gregory, coached Budda Baker and Trent McDuffie at Washington," said McAllister. "Seeing how those guys bloomed, he says he sees me in the same role, being able to make plays all over the secondary whether that's at nickel, safety, or corner. He wants me to make plays and be a leader. They really see me as a nickel and they said at that position you need to be able to do everything. They think I can excel there."

This past season, McAllister tallied 40 tackles, five pass breakups, two tackles for a loss, and one punt return for a touchdown that was called back due to a penalty.