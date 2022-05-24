Stan Wawrinka angry about ‘fricking freezing water’ in French Open defeat

The star is out of the French Open (Getty Images)

Stan Wawrinka hit out at the umpire in his French Open defeat to wildcard Correntin Moutet because of the “fricking freezing” water.

Wawrinka was knocked out in the first round 2-6 6-3 7-6 (7-2) 6-3 and took exception to the drinking water and even asked for it to be changed.

“It is not normal at a Grand Slam,” he said. “Is that normal? Do you think it is normal? So you call someone. It has been three changeovers, I asked you for some water that is not fricking freezing.

“Because it is not good. You are at the French Open and you cannot get normal water! You think it is normal?”

Despite the outburst and rage at the drinking water, he did concede after the match his tennis wasn’t up to scratch.

“I knew before the match that I needed to work a lot physically, to work my tennis. It’s not [that] I’m playing badly or I’m not good, but I’m not yet feeling good for matches like that.

“This is the mirror of where I am now. You have to go through times like this with bad matches, with bad first rounds in a Grand Slam, because I need to play a few matches to renew the feelings you look for in a match.”

The loss means he misses out on a round two match against French Open legend Rafael Nadal. Wawrinka was frustrated with himself as he knows in the past he would have progressed in the grand slam tournament.

“I am playing well but not at the level for matches like that,” he added. “This is the reality unfortunately of where I am. The frustration does not come from a comparison of my past level but because I know I could have done more and that some things did not go well.”