New stadium will feature turf surface over grass, breaking long-standing Jags tradition

Action News Jax is learning new details about what will be added to Everbank Stadium following its renovation, which includes mobile ordering options, a new team store, more TVs and a new playing field.

There will be at least one break of tradition for the Jaguars when the new stadium comes along in a few years. Say goodbye to grass and hello to turf!

In looking at the project’s program statement, the change in playing surface will happen and be a sand infilled synthetic turf as long as the stadium project is approved.

There will also be 2 regulation soccer goals at each end of the field, which would allow for big league soccer games to be played inside the stadium.

A recent NFL Players Association survey showed that 92% of players prefer grass to turf, but the ever-evolving turf industry continues to make strides in the playing surfaces for the players.

