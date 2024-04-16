Squad Watch - Ferguson blow, midfield magic and Gordon shows rust

It's just over eight weeks until Scotland kick off Euro 2024 with host nation Germany in Munich.

Which reminds me, I really need to order my kilt.

But before that, let's have a gander at how Steve Clarke's hopefuls are getting on as they look to rubberstamp their spot on the plane.

Unfortunately, we have to start with the bad news. Lewis Ferguson's summer plans are in disarray with the Bologna captain set to undergo surgery for an injury to his cruciate ligament.

The 24-year-old midfielder was subbed off in the 62nd minute of his Champions League-chasing side's goalless draw with Monza on Saturday.

His recovery time is to be assessed after the operation, but it looks highly unlikely Ferguson will be fit for the Euros.

Nathan Patterson also hobbled off as Everton were battered by Chelsea on Monday night, with the extent of his injury yet to be revealed.

Let's look on the brighter side with one of Scotland's great personalities, who just so happens to be an outstanding footballer.

John McGinn absolutely bossed title contenders Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon as Aston Villa set a new club record for most Premier League wins in a season (19).

He wasn't the only Scot to dictate things in the middle of the park in the English top flight last weekend. Ryan Christie was named player of the match as his Bournemouth side played out a frantic draw with Manchester United, with the former Celtic man winning the most duels of any player on the park.

It's not often two Scotland internationals score in the same game down south, but that's exactly what happened in Southampton's thrilling win over Watford.

Che Adams gave the Saints a two-goal lead with a stabbed finish, before Ryan Porteous pulled one back for the visitors when his piledriver was deflected into the back of the net.

A far more regular occurrence is Lawrence Shankland getting on the scoresheet for Hearts. The Scottish Premiership's top scorer did so again courtesy of a penalty in a 4-2 over Livingston on Saturday, while also grabbing two assists.

Less impressive was the Tynecastle goalkeeper though, as Craig Gordon perhaps displayed some ring rust in his first league start in 16 months. The veteran goalkeeper was caught in no man's land for Livingston's opener as Zander Clark watched on from the bench.

Elsewhere in between the sticks, Liam Kelly impressed in Motherwell's 1-1 draw with Hibs, while Angus Gunn notched his 11th clean sheet of the English Championship season in Norwich City's 1-0 win at Preston North End.