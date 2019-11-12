Spurs say 'Merci,' retire Tony Parker's No. 9 jersey after falling to Grizzlies
The San Antonio Spurs retired former guard Tony Parker’s jersey Monday night following a 113-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Parker, 37, played for the Spurs for 17 seasons — all but his final one in the league, which he spent with the Charlotte Hornets — and retired after the 2018-19 season. In those 18 years, he made six All-Star teams, won four titles, and was the 2007 Finals MVP.
The Spurs made “Merci Tony” the theme of the night for celebrating the French-American player.
Almost time! #MerciTony pic.twitter.com/md1zMimlm6
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
T-shirts for @tonyparker jersey retirement pic.twitter.com/GFzMpTDP7j
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 11, 2019
Current players took the opportunity to show support.
when it’s tony parker jersey retirement night 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KN6f41gltu
— SB Nation NBA (@SBNationNBA) November 12, 2019
The other two members of the Spurs’ Big Three, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili (who both have already had their jerseys retired), gave emotional speeches on Parker’s behalf, as did head coach Gregg Popovich.
"Thank you for everything you've done for our organization. I love you."
Coach Pop to @tonyparker. #MerciTony pic.twitter.com/xYummOYYsv
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
All the feels between TD and @tonyparker. 🖤#MerciTony pic.twitter.com/gBrKCRSOUZ
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
"It's been a pleasure, man. I wish you all the best."@manuginobili 🤝 @tonyparker #MerciTony pic.twitter.com/9CubBODiJJ
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
To close things out, Parkers addressed Duncan and Ginobili: “I love you two, and we’ll be together forever,” he said.
Nothing but love between TD, @manuginobili and @tonyparker.#MerciTony pic.twitter.com/F3jYzwRcGK
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
After 55 or so minutes of love for Parker, his jersey was officially revealed in the rafters, next to Duncan and Ginobili’s.
It's official!@tonyparker's No. 9 jersey will live on in the rafters forever. #MerciTony pic.twitter.com/DNqrnZLRew
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 12, 2019
