Spurs 'lacking' in discipline - Kulusevski

[Getty Images]

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski says the team need to become more disciplined and have a stronger mentality if they are to challenge for a Premier League title.

Reflecting on Sunday's North London Derby defeat to Arsenal, Kulusevski said: "We have to take responsibility.

"We have to win games. We have to improve. If we are not doing that then people are of course going to be disappointed."

Spurs showed their vulnerability from set pieces against the Gunners, in particular from corners, which resulted in two goals.

"We have to grow because you cannot concede easy goals like that," added Kulusevski. "The football is quite good, but we have to improve.

"They [Arsenal] are much more disciplined and a little bit more mature. That is where we are lacking at the moment.

"Being strong in difficult moments like a set-piece. They score on corners, we concede.

"It is quite easy."