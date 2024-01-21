Springfield High's Emma Scheffler finally shares City title with dad, and other takeaways from final day

Here are the top takeaways from the final day of the City girls basketball tournament at the Bank of Springfield on Saturday:

Friday's girls City results: Second-unit Senators: Springfield High's bench shows depth in girls City win

Wednesday's girls City results: Springfield High girls basketball survives Southeast in sloppy City opener

A moment to never forget

The Springfield High girls basketball team has ushered a litany of City Tournament titles during the Brad Scheffler era.

But never with his daughter, Emma, as a player. That is until now.

The senior guard helped cement the team’s first City crown since 2019 with a series of clutch free throws down the stretch in a 29-22 victory over Sacred Heart-Griffin at the Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday.

They could finally savor that moment together as player and coach.

“It's very exciting senior year, especially, to go out with a bang because we haven't had it in a couple of years,” Emma said. “It's good that we won it senior year so we can go out with a win.”

It was Brad’s 14th City title and 10th outright.

“This is her third year playing varsity basketball,” Brad said. “Not only that, but she's been in the huddle, she's been in the timeouts, she's been in the locker rooms and all this stuff after games and all that stuff — good or bad. She knows what she's doing and I'm proud of her.”

Friday's boys City results: How this senior forward spurs Southeast, and other City boys hoops takeaways from Friday

Thursday's boys City results: Seeds hold as boys open City Tournament: Southeast, Lanphier survive SHG, SHS

Emma went 6-for-6 from the free throw line in the second half and was the only player on the floor to reach double figures with 10 points.

SHG junior guard Reese Watson converted the team’s only 3-pointer with just under three minutes left and senior teammate Maggie Fleischli supplied a putback attempt to trail just 25-22 with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in regulation.

Emma didn’t buckle under pressure with the ball. She stoically hit two free throws for a 27-22 margin and corralled the defensive rebound following a block by junior forward Ariana Williams to clinch the victory.

That toughness runs throughout the Scheffler family. Emma’s younger sister, Ava, was diagnosed with leukemia over the summer but is in remission.

“It means a lot,” Emma said of this season pertaining to Ava, “especially because she's been through a lot and she's just really a strong girl. It's just motivation honestly to all of us that even though we might have a rough day, there's people out there who are a lot worse off and she is just so tough. She's so young, but she's way stronger than all of us.”

Emma also beamed about her teammates.

Williams, Jamaeara Townsend and Keziah Toran also delivered field goals in the pivotal final eight minutes. Williams provided five points and four rebounds while Toran had four points and six rebounds.

“It was good that we slowed down and just finally made some shots at the end,” Emma said. “I thought our posts made some really big layups at the end to put us up.”

County boys takeaways: What to know from the Sangamon County Tournament: Auburn captures first title since 1986

County girls results: Pleasant Plains recaptures County title, and other girls basketball results from Thursday

Senators switch up defense

Springfield High (15-7) limited SHG to just three field goals in the second half while brandishing a 1-2-2 zone defense. The Cyclones (17-9) additionally shot 1 of 17 from the perimeter.

It’s been a new dimension over the past month for the Senators, Brad Scheffler said.

“They had some open shots, but it's meant to shoot from the outside instead of getting the ball inside because (Callie) Huston is a really good player inside (for SHG),” Brad said.

Maggie Fleischli led SHG with seven points and four rebounds. Izzy Hassebrock had six points, four steals and three rebounds. Huston chipped in four points.

‘It’s about the kids’: Why these Lanphier girls basketball coaches keep coming back

SHS guards Keziah Toran and Mia Volpert scoured the top defensively. Toran’s older sister, Kaleah, was formerly the point guard for the Solons.

“It's easier when you have your team and they're always in help,” Toran said, “so I know that if I might miss my defensive assignment, my team has me. And I feel like that's all we do: we're always helping each other. We're always just protecting each other, so it's easier if you mess up or anything like that. Your team has your back the entire time.”

Volpert, a softball standout, added four points off the bench.

“Mia is great,” Toran said. “She just pushes us so hard and she's just such a vocal, strong leader on and off the court. And we've been friends since middle school, so it's amazing to win it with her.”

Marisa Gant helps Southeast build for future

Marisa Gant lapped up her final City experience.

The Southeast senior guard recorded 14 points in a 47-31 victory over Lanphier in the day’s opening game.

“I started crying during the game because I was like, 'Wow, I won't be here next year. I'll be somewhere else,'” Gant said. “It was bittersweet. I didn't want it to end.”

She is guiding a young Spartans team (9-14) under a new head coach, Jasmin Woolfolk. She was the only upperclassman in the starting lineup that also included three sophomores and a freshman. That freshman, Navehua Collier, supplied eight points in the win.

“We're going to miss her next year,” Woolfolk said of Gant. “She's unselfish. When we need a bucket in crucial situations, I know I can depend on her. She's definitely the heartbeat of the team. She works hard defensively and offensively, so we're definitely going to miss her when she leaves.”

Gant is embracing the role as a teacher before she goes off to play at Parkland College.

“Sometimes it's hard, but they're good girls,” Gant said. “They listen, they try and they play hard. I love them.”

Woolfolk said the team tries to bring as much balance to the floor as possible so Gant doesn’t have to force up shots. She can still take over the game if needed.

“I love passing the ball, but I know the time when I need to run and gun,” Gant said. “But I love having my teammates score and help them get a basket.”

Woolfolk said whoever takes the focal point next year will have big shoes to fill.

“We're not taking off tomorrow, we'll be shooting,” Woolfolk said. “We know if we put in the hard work and continue to play basketball the right way, the results will come.”

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Springfield High girls basketball wins first City title since 2019