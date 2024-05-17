Spring football: 23 star-studded recruits you should know in Palm Beach County

23 local recruits are making for a star-studded spring in Palm Beach County.

As spring games and jamborees kick off this week, get to know the names you'll be hearing on the field later on this fall.

Star-studded recruits to know this spring

Rising senior standouts

Atlantic

Deandre Desinor, RB

Rating: 4-star

College interest(s): Miami, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, UCF, Syracuse, Maryland, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, NC State, Louisville, USF, Toledo, Pitt, Florida Atlantic, UMass, FIU, Liberty

The churning legs of Damarion Alberic are off to UMass, and Atlantic’s run game is in the hands of Desinor, a transfer from American Heritage-Plantation. Prior to joining the Patriots, a sophomore Desinor had 128 carries for 1,248 yards and 16 touchdowns at North Broward Prep.

Cardinal Newman

Jack Beylo, K/P

Cardinal Newman Jack Beylo kicks off against Benjamin during their regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

Rating: 4.5-star

College interest(s): NC State, Wake Forest, Wright State

Time and time again last fall, Newman was put in winning position thanks to Beylo's speedy leg. In January, he was selected to the Kohl's All-American team for his efforts as kickoff specialist. Crusader trenches left little need for field goals from Beylo, but his 42-yard punt average, putting 10 of 15 attempts inside the 20, and 91 percent touchback rate didn't go unappreciated or unnoticed.

Jaylin Brown, RB

Cardinal Newman running back Jaylin Brown heads for the end zone and a touchdown Friday in the first quarter against Benjamin during their 1M regional semifinal playoff game in West Palm Beach.

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): UConn, Liberty, Pitt, West Virginia, UNC-Charlotte, Georgia Tech, NC State

With a sub-4.49 40-yd dash time, Brown brought some unbeatable wheels to Newman’s rushing attack in 2023. The 5-11, 185 pound speed demon posted nearly 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Crusaders to 1M region finals.

Dylan Frechette, OL

Junior Dylan Frechette (74) blocks quarterback Luke Warnock and running back Jaylin Brown during Cardinal Newman's preseason home opener against Park Vista on Friday, August 18, 2023. The Crusaders won 41-0.

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Western Kentucky, Pitt, Old Dominion

Clearing the way for Brown, quarterbacks Luke Warnock and Jyron Hughley, and more was the 6-foot-6, 305 pound wall that is Frechette.

Max Redmon, S

Cardinal Newman wide receiver Max Redmon, left, (5) celebrates his touchdown with Dallas Desouza, (6) against Benjamin during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Florida State, UCF, USF, Penn State, Kentucky, Syracuse, Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, Western Michigan, UNC-Charlotte, James Madison, Western Kentucky, Michigan State

Redmon is rated by recruiting services for his skills at safety, but most of his snaps with the Crusaders have been taken at linebacker. Regardless of position, production is the name of the game for this three-sport athlete, having recorded 60-plus tackle seasons since his sophomore year.

Xanai Scott, S

Cardinal Newman running back Xanai Scott runs the ball against Benjamin during the regional semifinal playoff football game in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

Rating: 3-star

Commitment: Illinois

Scott still has one more season on the varsity fields before he joins big brother and Dwyer Alum Xavier at Illinois. The two-way stud averaged 6.9 yards per carry for 311 yards and two touchdowns on offense and commanded Newman’s secondary with over 40 tackles, plus a pair of interceptions and pass breakups.

Jupiter

Brogan Woeber, K/P

Jupiter kicker Brogan Woeber (38) kicks against Stoneman Douglas on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Rating: 4.5-star

College interest(s): Temple, Vanderbilt, TCU, Western Michigan

Woeber’s command of the ball is turning heads at the next level. He came in clutch on the Warriors’ 4M playoff run, scoring on all 44 extra point attempts and delivering field goals from 33 yards to long of 47.

Palm Beach Central

Nedrick Boldin, ATH

Palm Beach Central's Nedrick Boldin, (2) and Preston Parker, (7) celebrate in the endzone during their game against Benjamin in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

Rating: 3-star

Commitment: Boston College

The first recruit of the Bill O'Brien era is the first cousin of former star NFL running back Anquan Boldin, which signals a bright future for Boston College, anticipating an official visit in June. Last fall, the 6-foot, 180 pound two-way stud led Central with 11 touchdowns on offense and chipped in seven tackles, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery on defense.

Waden Charles, WR

Palm Beach Central receiver Waden Charles runs down the far sideline, breaking for the end zone past Wellington defenders in the Wellington Cup on Oct. 27, 2023.

Rating: 4-star

Commitment: Miami

In his first year at Central last fall, Charles recorded 478 yards on 30 catches for seven touchdowns to help the Broncos to the 4M region championship. However, Miami took notice of his 6-foot-2 frame and surefire hands during his start at 2M Somerset Canyons, where his sophomore campaign included 53 catches for a school-record 1,067 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ethan Dagostino, K/P

Rating: 4.5-star

College interest(s): USF

An offseason spent training with the likes of NFL former and Palm Beach Central alum Pat O'Donnell is setting Dagostino up for success in 2024. Last fall, the No. 21 ranked punter for the 2025 class let his impact be known early on with 13 points in a 55-48 season opener against Creekside, hitting field goals for 28 and 33 yards, all seven PAT opportunities, three touchbacks, and a big ball of 42-yards with a 3.6-second hang time.

Preston Parker Jr., WR

Rating: Three-star

College interest(s): UMass, Maryland, Western Kentucky, Tulane, FIU

These hands run in the family. The son of the former NFL and FSU wide receiver of the same name, Parker hauled in six touchdowns on 22 catches, averaging 16.5 yards per catch with a long of 60 yards. For Central, he shows off his ability to turn on the jets from the gridiron to the track.

Kamare Williams, WR

Palm Beach Central wide receiver Kamare Williams makes a touchdown catch against Benjamin cornerback Joshua Smith during their game in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Miami, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Oregon, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Louisville, Boston College, Arkansas, Pitt

Playing mostly defensive back in his first year of varsity gave Williams a number of advantages ahead of his transition to offense playing at Atlantic and Central. Not only does the 6-foot-1 wideout know how to sell a route to throw off the opposition, but he has the speed and endurance to beat them to the end zone. Williams led Central's receiving corps with 695 yards on 49 catches, with a long of 80 yards and six touchdowns through 11 games.

Tony Williams, ATH

Four-star safety Tony Williams held down the secondary for Palm Beach Central in a preseason defensive showdown at Atlantic High.

Rating: 4-star

Commitment: UCF

In the last two seasons, eight interceptions over 24 games have seen Williams become verified, no matter the recruiting service. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive standout ranks 55th in the state and is the No. 369 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite, also standing in top 250 lists for both On3 Sports and ESPN. At UCF, the plan is to play cornerback, although he could see time at safety, and while he committed to the Knights on March 15, an unofficial visit to Top 5 school Florida State a week later suggests that a future flip wouldn't be out of the question.

Santaluces

Jamar Browder, WR

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell (center) stands with 2025 recruits Jamar Browder and Caden Gordon, along with Santaluces High staff.

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, UMass, Temple, Houston, Pitt, Toledo, Louisville, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Syracuse, NC State, Georgia Tech, Florida Atlantic

A long, lean receiving machine at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, Browder is bound to build off of a breakout junior campaign. He solidified his status as a red-zone threat with 39 catches for 730 yards and 14 touchdowns to see Santaluces to 4M region semifinals

Caden Gordon, CB

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Florida State, UCF, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi State, West Virginia, NC State, Louisville, Pitt, Western Michigan

The skill Gordon showed in his first fall playing cornerback showed Power 5 recruiters all the upside they could ask for. Through eight games, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound ex-wide receiver racked up 16 tackles and an interception.

Seminole Ridge

Ty Jackson, LB

Rating: 4-star

College interest(s): Penn State, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Florida, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Missouri, UCF, South Carolina, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Purdue, Baylor, Cincinnati, Mississippi State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic, UMass, Austin Peay, Liberty

Penn State, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia — and potentially Alabama — are on deck for visits from this Palm Beach County hidden gem who has just risen to the surface. 6-foot, 200 pound Jackson has been delivering 100-tackle seasons with the Chiefs since he was a freshman, and did so last fall while also contributing to the offense as a pass-catcher for the first time in his career.

Spanish River

Blake Wallace, WR

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Florida Atlantic, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Boston College, Toledo, Pittsburgh, UMass, Akron, Marshall, Buffalo

Wallace’s contributions on offense and defense were key to Spanish River’s historic 2023 season, and will be for the Sharks’ continued success this cycle. Top-tier athleticism saw the 6-foot, 170 pounder haul in 57 passes for 1,085 yards and 17 touchdowns, scoring two more on 112 rushing yards. He also dominated defense with 33 tackles, four interceptions and two PBUs.

West Boca Raton

Damon Allen, S

Benjamin's Chauncey Bowens gets trips up by Palm Beach Central's Damon Allen, (21) and Mario Vitola, (18) during their game in Wellington, Florida on October 6, 2023.

Rating: 3-star

Commitment: Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic is set to welcome 6-foot-1, 185 pounds of pure physicality to its backfield. The Owls were the first Division I program to offer Allen after boosting the Broncos' defense with 33 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries at Central last fall. Coach Tom Herman and company locked down a commitment in April.

Juniors-to-be on the radar

Benjamin

Adam Balogoun-Ali, LB

Benjamin linebacker Adam Balogoun-ali, right, and Patrick Downes, left, stop Cardinal Newman running back Jaylin Brown during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rating: 4-star

College interest(s): Florida Atlantic, Miami, UCF, South Carolina, UNC-Charlotte, Kentucky, Florida, Indiana, Penn State, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, NC State, Syracuse

Prepare for more SEC coaches to duke it out in hopes of adding this 6-foot-2, 205 pound hard-hitter to their roster. Balogoun-Ali led the Buccaneers to region semifinals in 2023 with a team-high 64 tackles − 41 solo and 12 for loss − with a sack and a pick.

Cardinal Newman

Jyron Hughley, ATH

Cardinal Newman quarterback Jyron Hughley rolls out of the pocket against Benjamin during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rating: 4-star

College interest(s): Penn State, Florida State, Marshall, West Virginia, Syracuse, Minnesota, Indiana, Pitt, Boston College

As Warnock, the Crusaders' three-star senior starter, struggled to stay healthy in the first half of the season, Hughley, a transfer from Glades Day, was assigned a major role in managing Newman's offense. The 6-foot-3 dual-threat is a difference-maker on both sides of the ball and arguably the quickest player on the roster.

West Boca Raton

Jaydin Broadnax, CB

Rating: 4-star

College interest(s): Florida, FIU, UCF, Western Kentucky, Marshall, Pitt, Mississippi State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Illinois, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Tennessee, Louisville

With a lengthy 6-foot-3 build, West Boca’s lockdown corner stole the next level’s attention with 49 tackles, two interceptions, 10 PBUs, a blocked punt and two fumble recoveries during his sophomore campaign. Broadnax has shopped around at FAU, Miami, and most recently Louisville in April.

Javian Mallory, RB

West Boca Raton's Javian Mallory (3) is tackled by Vero Beach's Affeon Rivers (34) in a high school spring football game Monday, May 13, 2024, at Vero Beach High School.

Rating: 4-star

College interest(s): Miami, Florida, Ohio State, Florida State, UCF, Georgia, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, USF, Louisville, Indiana, FIU, Syracuse, Florida Atlantic, Pitt, Akron, Marshall, Mississippi State, Nebraska, West Virginia, Kentucky, Wisconsin, East Carolina, UMass, Liberty, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame, Michigan, Boston College, Alabama

The No. 15 running back in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, Mallory will go down in the books as a Bull that shifted the trajectory of the program. Improving from 499 yards on 91 carries through seven games as a freshman, the 5-foot-11, 195 pound runner racked up 1,415 yards on 131 carries last fall. He caught 18 touchdowns and averaged 128.6 yards per game with eight 100-plus yard outings as the Bulls went on to win a historic playoff.

Mason Mallory, QB

West Boca's Mason Mallory hurls a pass amidst a mass of Bulls defenders on Nov. 10, 2023.

Rating: 3-star

College interest(s): Florida Atlantic, USF, Marshall, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Akron

Mason's name will be found close to cousin Javian's in the record books. Although he doesn't have the stars that his counterpart touts on services like 247, ESPN, and Rivals, the 6-foot-1, 180 pound dual-threat has been noticed by On3. Of 104 passes for 1,796 yards, the "Hail Mallory" to upset Atlantic in the first-round of 6A state playoffs was the highlight.

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

