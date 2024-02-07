'For the real ones': An inside look at FSU football coach Mike Norvell's recruiting pitch

LANTANA —Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell and defensive backs coach Pat Surtain touched down at the Santaluces Sports Complex on Feb. 1 for a much-anticipated recruiting visit.

Greeted by Santaluces High head football coach Hector Clavijo III and his staff, Norvell and Surtain boarded golf carts for what would become a wild ride through the school's courtyard, full of waves students and quick selfies with school faculty. At last, the coaches finally got to take a seat in a conference room with potential Seminoles-to-be Caden Gordon and Jamar Browder.

Gordon and Browder are the first Chiefs players to entice a football coach to visit via helicopter, but the recruiting hotbed that is Palm Beach County has drawn chopper tours, and interest from FSU, long before last week. The area is the home of four commits to FSU’s 2024 recruiting class, as well as Heisman snub Jordan Travis, a Benjamin alum.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell touches down at The Benjamin School via helicopter on Feb. 1, 2024.

Gordon, a defensive back, had just taken his first visit to Tallahassee the weekend prior, an immediate standout to Norvell because of the "respect" he showed throughout the weekend.

"He never took his eyes off me," Norvell told Santaluces principal Tameka Robinson with Gordon sitting nearby. "It told me everything I was talking about was important to who?"

"Me," Gordon answered.

"And I know that, so continue to make the most of the opportunity you have and get fired up about what you are and what your future is at Florida State," Norvell said to Gordon.

"Ultimately, as you go through this process and this journey, you've got to stay true to you, and we're both looking for the same thing − we're looking for the best fit."

And so the speech began. Clavijo gave The Palm Beach Post exclusive access to Norvell’s sit down with the Chiefs’ premier prospects.

FSU adds fourth Palm Beach commit: Benjamin 4-star athlete Amaree Williams joins Seminoles' 2024 recruiting class

What’s selling recruits across the nation on joining the squad whose undefeated run ended in misfortune?

Not the arrival of Clemson-turned-Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to replace what was lost with Travis.

Or the 150,000 square-foot football-only facility that's currently under construction in Tallahassee.

It's simply a chat with Norvell, who recently agreed to an eight-year extension at FSU which will see him pocket more than $10 million a year.

'If you don't enjoy the people, the building won't matter'

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, left, talks with quarterback Jordan Travis (13) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

"As we go through it, every place is going to have their own narrative, their own special things. Whether it's the civilians they have, the schemes, the academics − everything fits a certain profile for what a young man is looking for for their future," Norvell said.

"The thing that I always encourage you guys with is you can't get caught up with a building, because you can go in the nicest building in the world − and we have a $150 million facility that's going to be there in a year and a half − but if you don't enjoy the people, the building won't matter."

Norvell pointed to the shouting Seminole warrior on his grey polo.

"This is one of the greatest logos in the history of sports. There's a tradition and an expectation that come with the people," Norvell said. "We'll be there from the beginning to the end."

"That's what I always tell guys as you go through this process, because there's so much anticipation. Everyone's working for opportunity, right? You see that path. When it's there, you get so excited, there's this, this, and this ... so enjoy it. Because how many times do you get to do it?"

Gordon and Browder answered in unison: "Once."

'Enjoy the process'

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell (center) stands with 2025 recruits Jamar Browder and Caden Gordon, along with Santaluces High staff.

"One time. Enjoy the process of it. Take it in. Get a chance to build the relationships," Norvell said. "Get a chance to set the journey, continue to grow, continue to do all the things that's going to allow when it's time so you're ready to take that step. You get one shot ..."

The intensity of the moment died down for a brief second as Norvell cocked his head to the side mid-sentence, noticing that the school's band was directly outside of the conference room playing the Seminoles' "War Chant."

"It kind of sounds good there in the background," Norvell said, acknowledging that Santaluces may have taken the top spot in the hospitality rankings out of all the schools that he's been to.

Then, it was back to business, and Norvell used the theme music to his advantage.

Norvell asked Browder and Gordon: "You see all this? What's it for?"

"Us," they said.

"It's pretty cool, huh?" Norvell said. "Now, what comes with that?"

"Responsibility," Browder answered.

"Tremendous responsibility," Norvell said. "I'd like to say I can go by every school in the state of Florida. I can't. But when we see guys that fit us, that we're excited about the future, that we're excited about the relationships, it's about continuing to explore the opportunity."

"You see the support you have here? I do. I feel it, and it's special. But there's a heavy weight that comes with that, too − what you do on the field, who you are off the field, and obviously, all the things that you continue to grow to become."

Santaluces' Jamar Browder reaches up to make a touchdown grab during a regional semifinals game on Nov. 17, 2023.

As it stands, Browder, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound wide receiver is not rated by any of the recruiting services, but touts offers from Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, East Carolina, Syracuse, NC State and Georgia Tech. More are expected to come after leading Santaluces in receiving yards and scoring with 14 touchdowns on 39 catches for 730 yards, averaging over 18 yards per catch.

Gordon is a little newer to the world of recruiting, hitting the radar of coaches across the country after making the switch from wide receiver to defensive back during Santaluces’ region semifinal run in 2023. His upside is supported by his size, billed at 6-1, and his production through eight games last fall: 16 tackles, 14 solo, and one interception.

What is greatness?

Norvell reminded Gordon of what he told him during his official visit.

"I want it all," he said. "I absolutely want it all, because you get one shot, and if I get a chance to coach you, I can't let you down."

"If you go out there and pull any player that you've ever had and ask, 'Well, what do you wanna be?' I get one of two responses. Great or best," Norvell said, wanting Gordon to define what "greatness" was to him.

"Number one," Gordon said.

Norvell asked, "Based off who? Think of how many people say that. Who's the greatest basketball player of all time?"

The Lebron James-Michael Jordan debate that ensued was quickly cut off by the school bell, which prompted a slam on the desk from Norvell, who happened to receive the answer he wanted in the meantime. He made Gordon repeat it.

"The best version of myself," Gordon said.

"That's greatness. I always tell our players, 'Control what you can control,' " Norvell said, harkening back to the speeches given after FSU didn't make the cut for the College Football Playoff.

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell raises the ACC Championship trophy with his players after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

"When you say that you want to achieve something great, that's a daily battle, because when you ask our guys at Florida State, what is our daily objective? Our daily objective every single day is to get better. Our standard is excellence, and excellence in my mind is that same thing you just said."

"That's why we've built what we've built. That's why as we continue to build − the best thing about our place is the people. It's the locker room I get to coach," Norvell said. "It's the young men I get to be around, the coaches I get to work with, and we are all challenging and aspiring to be the best version of who?"

The entire room answered in unison.

"Ourselves."

Florida State is 'for the real ones'

"Because at the end of today, every person in this room, everybody outside, we'll all lay our head down and we will know, if today, did you put everything that you have to be the best of you? And that's where the challenge for us is moving forward − and I think you sensed the excitement we have for you at Florida State ... there's also great responsibility in that. Where are you now and where will you be?

When Norvell asked if Gordon had a "different perspective" after visiting FSU, the youngster agreed, and locked in his attendance to spring practice.

"You better, because I want you to go sit in his [Surtain] meeting − and I don't want you to sit in his meeting where it's just you and him, because anybody can talk just to you − I want you to sit in there with our guys. Because you won't know the language, you won't know any of the things that are going on, but you'll get to hear him teach, then you'll be able to watch them − how is it building to what he said," Norvell told Gordon.

(HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post)

Surtain, a former Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback and the father of Denver Broncos first-round pick Pat Surtain II, joined FSU’s staff in January 2023.

"All those years in the league, all those years coaching, he knows just a little bit, but if you can connect and understand the way that he teaches and his versatility in what he does as you receive it, that's going to do nothing but confirm why that's going to be the guy you want to coach you."

Norvell held off on his next recruiting stop to have lunch - Pub subs - with Gordon and Browder. After lunch, Norvell asked about photos with the players. "We're going to get pictures now, right? That way, I can put them in my office," he said. "Y'all make sure to tag me."

He also made it clear the players should enjoy the recruiting process.

"I want you to go through and I want you to see, I want you to feel, I want you to experience ..." Norvell said. "Because I don't care where you go. Anywhere. Go see every place in the country. I'm not worried about them. The only thing I'm worried about is who (you sign with)."

"Florida State," Gordon answered.

"And I know the opportunity that we have," Norvell said. "Take it all in and be able to absorb it all, because I know who we are, and I've got a heck of a lot of confidence in who you are. It's like I told you this weekend, I'm not trying to recruit you. I don't want to be one of these coaches that come in and have the same sales pitch of why Florida State is the best.'

"Look, I know what Florida State is, but what I know about Florida State is that it's not for everybody. It's for the real ones. Ones that love to work, that care about people, and absolutely want to aspire to be the best in everything they do. That's what I know about our place."

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: What is Florida State football coach Mike Norvell's recruiting pitch?