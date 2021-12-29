Sports world mourns the loss of Hall of Famer, NFL icon John Madden

The NFL world mourned the loss of Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon John Madden on Tuesday.

Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the league announced. He was 85.

Madden was one of the most recognizable names in NFL history, whether it's from his coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, his broadcasting run with nearly every network or even the video game that's been named after him.

Naturally, the sports world and football fans everywhere honored Madden on social media almost instantly after news of his death.

"A brilliant coach. A loyal and trusted friend. A Raider."



We'll always remember John Madden. pic.twitter.com/YG4MET1ZFu — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 29, 2021

A coaching legend. A broadcasting icon. Beloved by football fans everywhere.



Remembering John Madden. pic.twitter.com/6jbIl1kdZq — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

Absolute legend amongst legends.



Rest In Peace Mr. Madden.



🐐 https://t.co/HiAGD4XTsW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 29, 2021

So sad to hear this.

Such a fan of his-Growing up in my era it was Pat Summerall & John Madden on Sunday.

No matter who your team was-changed the game of how football games were broadcasted.

Legend as a coach and a broadcaster-My thoughts & prayers with his family & friends. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/wVKbWySrtF — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 29, 2021

Idk if there will ever be another John Madden….just iconic — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) December 29, 2021

Rest in Paradise To the 🐐 John Madden!!!! Your legacy will continue to live on ♾!!!!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 29, 2021

Rest in heaven John Madden!! True definition of legendary!! Thanks for all you did for the game I love with all my heart!! And you are a big reason for that!! — Mark Ingram II (@markingramII) December 29, 2021

An icon to the game of football

Rest In Peace https://t.co/y9LlqN5xBX — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to a Legend! Prayers to the Madden Family. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/4zvhu5vEUd — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 29, 2021

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has long regarded John Madden as a dear friend.



His statement on the death of an NFL icon. pic.twitter.com/t5ZHEK5uoC — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) December 29, 2021

one thing about madden as broadcaster was how personable he was while retaining the gravitas that came from being a championship-winning coach. clearly from a time when coaches were seen more as teachers than ceo's. — bomani (@bomani_jones) December 29, 2021

😔RIP John Madden. What an incredible life pic.twitter.com/z9h2YKEHts — danawhite (@danawhite) December 29, 2021

Sad day in #RaiderNation

RIP Coach John Madden

A legend & one of a kind!! pic.twitter.com/oJl7Eyc3iQ — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) December 29, 2021

few names more synonymous with football than Madden. he's an NFL Mount Rushmore fixture. https://t.co/QPcGJyrH9K — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 29, 2021

A legend, icon and American original.

Few make a true impact on their sport…

He made an indelible mark on three levels coach, broadcaster and video games.



What a life that touched so many of us. Prayers to his family and friends. https://t.co/7JHIIQgYmU — MikeTirico (@miketirico) December 29, 2021

Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏 — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

Plenty of fans shared some of Madden’s best broadcasting bits, movie clips and other moments of his throughout the years, too.

John Madden has passed away at the age of 85. Rest In Peace, John… pic.twitter.com/gW1N4rFprZ — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 29, 2021

How special was John Madden? Just listen to the man talk about Gatorade buckets. pic.twitter.com/3NFG5Kbjmi — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) December 29, 2021

John Madden's "Fat Guy Touchdown" scene in The Replacements always made me laugh pic.twitter.com/SokHYvMb5I — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 29, 2021

"you know the old thing, you can run down to the pigeon and turn left" pic.twitter.com/f2NX3njPEU — playoff ace (@AceAnbender) December 29, 2021

My favorite John Madden memory was when he randomly showed up in The Little Giants with a bus load of NFL superstars who helped give advice to a peewee football team on how to beat those arrogant, good for nothing Cowboys. RIP pic.twitter.com/8o289fysEx — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) December 29, 2021