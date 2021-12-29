Breaking News:

NFL legend, former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85

Sports world mourns the loss of Hall of Famer, NFL icon John Madden

Ryan Young
·Writer
·4 min read
The NFL world mourned the loss of Hall of Fame coach and broadcasting icon John Madden on Tuesday.

Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the league announced. He was 85.

Madden was one of the most recognizable names in NFL history, whether it's from his coaching career with the Oakland Raiders, his broadcasting run with nearly every network or even the video game that's been named after him. 

Naturally, the sports world and football fans everywhere honored Madden on social media almost instantly after news of his death.

Plenty of fans shared some of Madden’s best broadcasting bits, movie clips and other moments of his throughout the years, too.

