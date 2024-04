Sports on TV and radio

ON THE AIR FRIDAY

AUTO RACING TIME TV RADIO

F1: Chinese G.P. Sprint Shootout 9:55 pm ESPNU

BASEBALL

NL: Miami at Chicago Cubs 1 pm MLBN

Class AAA: Saints at Indianapolis 6 pm 96.7-FM

College: Florida at Vanderbilt 6 pm ESPN2

Interleague: Texas at Atlanta 6:20 pm AppleTV+

College: TCU at Texas 6:30 pm ESPNU

AL: Detroit at Twins 7 pm BSN 102.9/830

NL: Milwaukee at St. Louis 7 pm MLBN

College: Penn State at Michigan State 7 pm BTN

College: LSU at Missouri 7 pm SECN

NL: Arizona at San Francisco 9:15 pm AppleTV+

NL: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (JIP) 10 pm MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA play-in: Chicago at Miami 6 pm ESPN

NBA play-in: Sacramento at N. Orleans 8:30 pm TNT, truTV

GOLF

PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship 7 am GOLF

LPGA: Chevron Championship 9 am GOLF

PGA: The RBC Heritage 1 pm GOLF

Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic 8 pm GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

PFL: Welterweights, featherweights 8:30 pm ESPN

SOFTBALL

College: Clemson at Notre Dame 4 pm ESPNU

College: LSU at Tennessee 5 pm SECN

College: Nebraska at Michigan 6 pm FS1

ON THE AIR SATURDAY

AUTO RACING TIME TV RADIO

NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 3 pm Fox

IMSA: Long Beach 3:30 pm USA

BASEBALL

AL: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees noon MLBN

AL: Detroit at Twins 1 pm BSNX 102.9/830

NL: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 3 pm FS1

Class AAA: Saints at Indianapolis 5:30 pm 96.7-FM

Interleague: Texas at Atlanta 6 pm MLBN

College: TCU at Texas 6 pm ESPNU

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs: Orlando at Cleveland noon ESPN

NBA playoffs: Phoenix at Timberwolves 2:30 pm BSN, ESPN 100.3

NBA playoffs: Philadelphia at New York 5 pm ESPN

NBA playoffs: L.A. Lakers at Denver 7:30 pm ABC

FOOTBALL

College: Michigan spring game 11 am Fox

UFL: Memphis at St. Louis 11:30 am ABC

UFL: Michigan at San Antonio 6 pm Fox

GOLF

PGA: The RBC Heritage noon on GOLF; 2 pm on CBS

PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship 2 pm GOLF

LPGA: Chevron Championship 2 pm NBC

Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic 4 pm GOLF

GYMNASTICS

College women: NCAA Championship 3 pm ABC

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs: N.Y. Islanders at Carolina 4 pm TBS, truTV

NHL playoffs: Toronto at Boston 7 pm TBS, truTV

SOCCER

Premier: Brentford at Luton Town 9 am USA

NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Washington noon CBS

Premier: Arsenal at Wolverhampton 1:30 pm USA

SOFTBALL

College: LSU at Tennessee 11 am ESPN2

ON THE AIR SUNDAY

AUTO RACING TIME TV RADIO

Formula 1: Chinese Grand Prix 1:55 am ESPN

NASCAR Cup: GEICO 500 2 pm Fox

IndyCar: Acura G.P. of Long Beach 2 pm USA, Peacock

BASEBALL

AL: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees 12:30 pm MLBN

Class AAA: Saints at Indianapolis 12:30 pm 96.7-FM

AL: Detroit at Twins 1 pm BSN 102.9/830

College: Oklahoma State at Kansas State 3 pm ESPNU

NL: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers (JIP) 3:30 pm MLBN

Interleague: Texas at Atlanta 6 pm ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs: TBA at Boston noon ABC

NBA playoffs: Dallas at L.A. Clippers 2:30 pm ABC

NBA playoffs: Indiana at Milwaukee 6 pm TNT

NBA playoffs: TBA at Oklahoma City 8:30 pm TNT

BOWLING

PBA: WSOB World Championships 11 am Fox

FOOTBALL

UFL: Arlington at Houston 1 pm FS1

GOLF

PGA: The RBC Heritage noon on GOLF; 2 pm on CBS

PGA: Corales Puntacana Championship 2 pm GOLF

LPGA: Chevron Championship 2 pm NBC

Champions: Invited Celebrity Classic 4 pm GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs: Tampa Bay at Florida 11:30 am ESPN

NHL playoffs: Washington at N.Y. Rangers 2 pm ESPN

SOCCER

Premier: Nottingham Forest at Everton 7:30 am USA

Premier: Liverpool at Fulham 10:30 am USA

Bundesliga: B. L'kusen at B. Dortmund 10:30 am ESPN2

Serie A: Fiorentina at Salernitana 11 am CBSSN

MLS: Loons at Charlotte 5 pm FS1, AppleTV 1500

NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City 6:30 pm CBSSN

MLS: San Jose at LA Galaxy 7:15 pm FS1

SOFTBALL

College: LSU at Tennessee 1 pm ESPN2

College: Alabama at Arkansas 1 pm ESPNU

College: Indiana at Iowa 1:30 pm BTN

College: UCLA at Stanford 3 pm ESPN2

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

University of St. Thomas sports livestreams are here.

Timberwolves app on iHeart

Twins app on Audacy

Livestreams of high school sporting events in the metro area are available for purchase from Neighborhood Sports Network. Tap here for a link to the schedule. Other games throughout the state are available for a fee through the NFHS network

Area college sports livestreams are here: MIAC | NSIC | UMAC

In addition to sports listed above, more games are available from these web services: ESPN3 | ESPN+ | BIG+ | Peacock | Stadium | FOX Sports