Sports shorts: Tigers rally to beat Lincoln

Apr. 10—The Tokay High softball won on a walk-off bunt on Tuesday.

With runners on second and third and one out, Anabelle Sikich put down a hard bunt in an awkward spot between the pitcher and third baseman. Baserunner Makayla Lawson beat the throw on a close play at the plate for the winning run, sending Tokay (9-7, 3-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) past Lincoln (5-8-1, 2-4) in the league standings.

Tokay overcame a 7-0 deficit, keeping Lincoln off the board in the final three innings behind a scoreless relief appearance from Sophie Galletti.

At the plate, starting pitcher Brooklyn Jeremic-Schaede went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs, Lawson went 2-for-3 with three runs, Galletti went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, Cloe Alves went 2-for-2 with a double, Emma Misasi and Claire Wilson each went 2-for-4, and Hannah Nava and Michelle Estrada each singled.

Tokay is back in action today with a home game against St. Mary's. The JV game went to Tokay, 17-2.

Varsity: Lodi 9, West 1

The Flames stayed perfect in the TCAL with Tuesday's win, helped by four innings of one-hit ball from Ashlyn Jubrey and three innings of one-hit ball from Hannah Escalante.

Jubrey finished with nine strikeouts, and Escalante had five.

On offense, Tealla Rivera went 4-for-4 with a double, Allison Frank was 2-for-4 with two runs, Abby Schweigerdt was 2-for-2 with two runs, Taylor Blank had a single and two RBIs, and Ellie Schallberger, Maddie Ehlers and Alyssa Noriega each singled. Jubrey scored twice without recording a hit.

Lodi (14-4, 7-0 TCAL) will play at Tracy today. The JV game went to Lodi, 25-1.

Varsity: Millennium 14, Elliot Christian 3

The Eagles had six hits, but committed three errors in Tuesday's loss. Elliot Christian (0-2) will play at Stone Ridge Christian today.

BASEBALL

Varsity: Liberty Ranch 1, Union Mine 0

Vance Moe pitched a one-hit shutout on Tuesday, powering the Hawks to a narrow victory over the Diamondbacks.

Moe finished with 11 strikeouts, allowing a hit and three walks. On offense, Andrew Guthrie went 2-for-3, while Hunter Adversalo singled to drive in Garrett Owen. Moe also singled.

Liberty Ranch and Union Mine will play against today in Galt. The JV game went to Union Mine, 11-0.

Varsity: Bradshaw Christian 11, Galt 1

The Warriors were held to one hit and committed five errors in Tuesday's loss to the undefeated Pride. Galt (2-10, 1-6 SVC) will finish this week's series against Bradshaw today in Sacramento. The JV game went to Bradshaw, 10-0.