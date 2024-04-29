Advertisement

Sports Schedule

Apr. 29—TUESDAY

WHS:

Tennis v. Southridge, 5 p.m.

Softball at Southridge, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball at Princeton, 6 p.m.

North Daviess:

Softball at No. Central 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at B-R 4:30 p.m.

Golf at SK/NK 4:30 p.m.

Track at NK/SK/WHS 5 p.m.

Baseball vs. NK 5 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Baseball vs South Knox, 5:30 p.m.

Softball at Bedford North Lawrence, 5:30

Varsity Tennis vs North Daviess, 4:30 p.m.

Track vs ND/NK/SK at North Knox 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Washington:

Softball at Tecumseh, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis at Barr-Reeve, 4:30 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Baseball at Loogootee 4:45 (Complete ppd game from 4/23)

Baseball vs Linton, 7 p.m.

Softball vs Linton, 6 p.m.

Tennis v. Washington, 4:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Softball at Shoals 5:30 p.m.

Tennis vs. Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Washington:

B and G Track v. SK, NK at Washington, 5 p.m.

Tennis v. Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Baseball v. North Posey, 6:30 p.m.

Softball v. Gibson Southern, 6:30 p.m.

North Daviess:

Track at Clay City. 5:30 p.m.

Golf at PHGC vs. Bf/EG 4:30 p.m.

Barr-Reeve:

Unified Track at Jasper 6 p.m.

Softball at Jasper 5:30 p.m.

Tennis vs South Knox, 4:30 p.m.