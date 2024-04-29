Sports Schedule
Apr. 29—TUESDAY
WHS:
Tennis v. Southridge, 5 p.m.
Softball at Southridge, 5:30 p.m.
Baseball at Princeton, 6 p.m.
North Daviess:
Softball at No. Central 5:30 p.m.
Tennis at B-R 4:30 p.m.
Golf at SK/NK 4:30 p.m.
Track at NK/SK/WHS 5 p.m.
Baseball vs. NK 5 p.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Baseball vs South Knox, 5:30 p.m.
Softball at Bedford North Lawrence, 5:30
Varsity Tennis vs North Daviess, 4:30 p.m.
Track vs ND/NK/SK at North Knox 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Washington:
Softball at Tecumseh, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis at Barr-Reeve, 4:30 p.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Baseball at Loogootee 4:45 (Complete ppd game from 4/23)
Baseball vs Linton, 7 p.m.
Softball vs Linton, 6 p.m.
Tennis v. Washington, 4:30 p.m.
North Daviess:
Softball at Shoals 5:30 p.m.
Tennis vs. Bloomfield, 4:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Washington:
B and G Track v. SK, NK at Washington, 5 p.m.
Tennis v. Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Baseball v. North Posey, 6:30 p.m.
Softball v. Gibson Southern, 6:30 p.m.
North Daviess:
Track at Clay City. 5:30 p.m.
Golf at PHGC vs. Bf/EG 4:30 p.m.
Barr-Reeve:
Unified Track at Jasper 6 p.m.
Softball at Jasper 5:30 p.m.
Tennis vs South Knox, 4:30 p.m.